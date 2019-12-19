Detox Drinks You Must Take To Cleanse Your Lungs Naturally

Most of you may not realise the importance of keeping your health, especially your lungs in good condition until you start having breathing issues. Lungs are one of the most important organs of the body, that help you stay alive and well. While your lungs can regulate and cleanse after themselves, they may get congested and inflamed due to various reasons. If you are constantly exposed to pollutants and toxic substances your lungs may fall sick. Here are some detox drinks you can take this winter that will help you keep your lungs healthy:

Honey and warm water

This winter detox drink can help you detox your body. It also helps your lungs to fight pollutants. Honey possesses anti-inflammatory properties which can help to reduce inflammation by fighting against the bacteria that can cause sore throat. You can consume a couple of dollops of honey with warm water.

ALSO READ | 5 Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds You Must Be Aware Of

Green tea

Green tea is in trend these days and people are making it a habit to consume these kinds of detox drinks to improve health. There are certain compounds present in green tea that is known to help reduce the inflammation caused due to viral infections. You can drink 2-3 cups of green tea on a regular basis to see effective changes.

ALSO READ | Easy And Healthy Drinks To Keep You Warm And Healthy This Winter Season

Apple, Carrot and Beetroot smoothie

Blending these powerful foods make for a great winter detox drink. They are rich in fibre content, Vitamin C and many other compounds that help control and prevent asthma. The drink will help you cleanse your lungs too. So, you should definitely include this winter detox drink in your daily diet.

ALSO READ | What Is Garlic Oil? Check Out The Surprising Ways It Boosts Your Health

Mulethi tea

This winter detox drink may not be in trend but it is known to have many benefits including cleansing your lungs. Also known as licorice, this drink can help you cure cold, cough and fever. It is also known that regularly consuming this winter detox drink helps to reduce the risk of heart diseases. You should try considering this drink to detox and cleanse your lungs.

ALSO READ | Liver: Four Essential Tips On How To Maintain A Healthy Liver

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.