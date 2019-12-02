UFC: Conor McGregor's Diet Plan Ahead Of 2020 Comeback Will Inspire You

Conor McGregor is finally going to make his UFC return on January 18 against Donald Cerrone in a much-awaited welterweight clash. The Irish giant had his last fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the 155 lbs category and this time he is going to take a step ahead by fighting in the 170 lbs category. The former champion is bulking himself up and he has finally revealed his diet plan, prior to his upcoming fight.

Conor McGregor diet plan

In an interview with a popular men's health magazine, Conor McGregor revealed that he doesn't eat take away food. Well, the Irish superstar has a sweet mouth and he is very much fond of drinking coffee and eating cakes. According to McGregor, cakes and coffee are helping him to put on weight for fighting in the welterweight category, which is also keeping his sweet mouth satisfied.

Conor McGregor also consumes good quality meats, greens and carbohydrates like sweet potato and butternut squash. The former champion believes that protein consumption is highly important for muscle building and he relies a lot on protein shakes. Other than shakes, Conor McGregor gains a plenty amount of protein from chicken, salmon, steak and eggs. He further said that staying hydrated is very important and the first thing he does in the morning is stretch and drink water.

Conor McGregor in 2020

According to Conor McGregor, he is planning to have three fights in 2020. The UFC superstar revealed that once he gets done with Donald Cerrone, he will be looking for Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz while he still has Khabib in his mind. Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson on April and McGregor wants to face him after that. Khabib Nurmahomedov handed a humiliating defeat to Conor McGregor in their first encounter but the Irishman believes that he can avenge his loss if they fight for one more time.

