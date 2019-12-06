Here's A Quick Butter Chicken Lasagna Recipe You Must Check Out

Blending two loved dishes from different cuisines is interesting. Sheets of pasta layered with a generous amount of cheese, veggies and meat is a treat to the eyes too. We have penned down the recipe of butter chicken pasta to prepare at home.

Ingredients

One cup of plain yoghurt

3 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoonful of the tandoori spice blend

One tablespoon of dried fenugreek

Half tablespoon of ground black pepper

750 grams of boneless chicken thighs

Three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Two tablespoons of unsalted butter

Cumin seeds

2 cups of diced red onions

4 tablespoons of minced garlic

One tablespoon of turmeric

Two tablespoons of minced ginger

A can of crushed tomatoes

1 tsp (5 ml) ginger root, minced

35% whipping cream

Crushed fenugreek about 1.5 tablespoons

Two cups of chopped mushrooms

One cup of chopped capsicum

One tablespoon of garam masala

15 lasagna noodles

One cup of ricotta cheese

Two cups of mozzarella cheese

4 to 5 shredded basil leaves

For tandoori marinade

Grab a large bowl. Add yoghurt, salt, pepper, squeezed lemon juice, fenugreek, and tandoori spice in it. Mix it evenly for adding chicken to it. Rotate it to coat it completely and cover the chicken with plastic wrap. Let it refrigerate up to 8 to 12 hours. Moving ahead, preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, scrape the chicken previously marinated onto parchment paper over the baking sheet. Place it at the centre and bake for around 20- 25 minutes until it is wholly cooked. Remove from the oven and let it stay for about 15 minutes. Dice chicken into approx. 5 mm cubes and place them in a bowl. Finally, cover it with plastic wrap and keep it in the fridge

Butter Chicken Sauce

To prepare butter chicken sauce, pick up a saucepan and heat it. Pour butter and oil olive oil and keep the stove on medium. Put cumin seeds in the saucepan and stir it for about 2 minutes Add chopped onions, garlic and turmeric and stir continuously for 5 minutes until it turns golden. Then put ginger, tandoori spices and hot pepper flakes and frequently stir it for about 2 minutes. Pour about one cup of water, dices tomatoes, sugar, fenugreek and cream and bring the stove to sim. Keep stirring the mixture occasionally. After twenty minutes put chicken cubes and let it cook for about fifteen minutes. After you notice the sauce has thickened, keep it aside.

Sauteed Vegetables

Use a saucepan to heat butter and olive oil on medium heat Put onion and garlic on the stove until golden-brown Add mushrooms and capsicums, stir them for about ten minutes until they are softened. The last step is to add salt, pepper and garam masala and let it cook for 2 minutes.

Lasagna

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit before spreading 1/3rd butter sauce over the empty glass baking utensil. Place 5 pasta noodles over top and pour the ricotta cheese Top it with all the cooked vegetables Place 5 pasta noodles and repeat the same step Again, spread the same quantity of butter chicken sauce Top it with half the amount of mozzarella cheese Add remaining pasta noodles and evenly spread remaining sauce Sprinkle the leftover mozzarella cheese and cover it with foil, keeping in mind to let it not spoil the toppings Bake for around 45 minutes Take it out, remove foil, sprinkle basil over it before baking for another 5 minutes. Set it aside for about ten minutes serving hot.

