Mawa Kachori - Lip-smacking Rajasthani Mawa Kachori Recipe You Must Try

Rajasthan is famous for its fast food and fried food recipes. Be it the traditional dal baati churma dish or the sweet ghee sweet desserts, Rajasthani food cuisine is known for its unique and classic sweet snack blend recipes. Talking about mawa kachori, Rajasthan is famous for this unique, delicious dish. The puff pastry filled with an aromatic mixture of mawa and nuts makes it a great festive dessert. This has a crispy and crunchy sweet crust that is packed with sweetened mawa/khoya dry fruit mixture. Here is the lip-smacking and finger-licking recipe of Rajasthani mawa kachori:

Also Read | Suji Ka Halwa: Quick and easy recipe for this mouth-watering Indian dessert

Also Read | Chocolate ice cream recipe to make at home like a pro dessert chef

Things you need

For dough making

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

Pinch of salt

Water to knead the dough

For inner mawa and kachori filling

Khoya / Dried whole milk - 200 g

Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Dry fruits - 2 tbsp Finely chopped

Powdered sugar - 3/4 cup

For sugar coating and garnishing

Sugar - 1 cup

Water - 3/4 cup

Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Saffron - a pinch

Ghee for frying

Dry fruits slivers for garnishing

Saffron for garnishing

Silver foil for garnishing

Dried rose petals for garnishing

What to do:

For Dough

Mix flour, salt, and ghee in a bowl.

Add water and knead the mixture into a dough.

Cover the dough and keep it aside.

For inner mawa and kachori filling

Heat the mawa or khoya till it melts down.

Cooldown the liquid and powdered sugar, crushed cardamom, cardamom powder, and chopped dry fruits.

For making the kachori

Divide the dough in multiple parts making round-shaped small dough balls.

Roll each ball in medium-size and thick enough to carry the filling.

Stuff the balls with the kachori filling, seal tightly and flatten to make discs.

Dust and roll very gently to make a 4-inch circle.

You can roll it using your fingers as well.

Fry the balls till they turn golden brown.

For sugar syrup coating

Add sugar, crushed cardamom and water to a pan.

Let it boil till it has reached 1 string consistency.

Remove from heat and set aside.

Garnish the kachori with saffron, dry fruits and silver foil.

Also Read | Maharashtrian Dessert: Check 3 Easy-To-Make traditional dessert recipes

Also Read | Rajasthani Sweets: Some desserts that will satiate your sweet tooth