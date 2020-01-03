Double Egg Chicken Frankie: Here's A Recipe To Try And Make This Roll Easily At Home

Frankie is a go-to dish you can make easily and quickly. Frankie is basically a roll made with flour paratha, topped will a plain fried egg, stuffed with a filling of your choice-throw in some thinly diced onions, sprinkle some chaat masala and squeeze some lime juice & garnish with some chopped cilantro or mint leaves. It is also known as the Indianised version of the Lebanese Pita Wrap. Here is a quick and easy recipe of double egg chicken Frankie you can cook at home.

Also Read | 3 best Frankie places in Mumbai that you must check out right away

What do you need:

1 large chicken breast, chopped into bite-size pieces

Salt

1/2 tsp - lemon juice

1/8 tsp - coriander powder

1/8 tsp - cumin powder

Pinch - turmeric powder

1/8 tsp - red chilli powder

2 large onions - finely chopped

1 clove garlic - finely chopped

1/2-inch ginger - finely chopped

1/4 tsp coriander powder

1/4 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp red chilli powder

Turmeric powder

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

Cooking oil

2 eggs

3 medium-sized parathas

Also Read | Best frankies in Delhi: 'Tibb's Frankie' to 'Brown Sugar', places you must visit

What to do:

Marinate the chicken breast in a pinch of salt, lemon juice, coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder and red chilli powder.

Mix well and refrigerate for hrs or overnight.

To prepare the filling, heat the pan with oil and sauté the garlic for about 30 seconds.

Add the finely chopped onions and as always, a pinch of salt to help quicken the onion frying.

When the onions turn translucent, add the ginger pieces and sauté for about a minute. Add the turmeric and the other spices - red chilli, cumin, coriander powders, and fry.

Add the marinated chicken to the spices and cook the chicken well with the spices.

Add about 60 ml of water. Add salt to taste. Mix well and close with a lid and let the chicken cook in medium heat for 5-6 minutes.

Dry the cooked marinated chicken to avoid sogginess in the Frankie.

For making the roll, heat the pan and fry the paratha or tortillas or rotis. Keep the fried roll in another dish.

Beat two eggs adding some salt and spicy masalas. Press the paratha from the side facing you so that the paratha and the egg join together. In about a minute’s time, flip the paratha. After about 30 seconds transfer the paratha to a plate with the egg facing you.

Add some portion of the chicken breast to the center. Add some onions, sprinkle chaat masala and some chopped mint/ coriander leaves and squeeze some lemon juice.

Roll it up tightly just like any wrap and cover with some silver food foil.

Also Read | Frankie places in Mumbai that are a must-visit for every foodie

Also Read | Pumpkin Pie recipe: Easy and quick steps to bake the winter squash at home