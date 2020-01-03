Double Egg Chicken Frankie: Here's A Recipe To Try And Make This Roll Easily At Home

Frankie is a go-to dish you can make easily and quickly. Frankie is basically a roll made with flour paratha, topped will a plain fried egg, stuffed with a filling of your choice-throw in some thinly diced onions, sprinkle some chaat masala and squeeze some lime juice & garnish with some chopped cilantro or mint leaves. It is also known as the Indianised version of the Lebanese Pita Wrap. Here is a quick and easy recipe of double egg chicken Frankie you can cook at home.
What do you need:
- 1 large chicken breast, chopped into bite-size pieces
- Salt
- 1/2 tsp - lemon juice
- 1/8 tsp - coriander powder
- 1/8 tsp - cumin powder
- Pinch - turmeric powder
- 1/8 tsp - red chilli powder
- 2 large onions - finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic - finely chopped
- 1/2-inch ginger - finely chopped
- 1/4 tsp coriander powder
- 1/4 tsp cumin powder
- 1/4 tsp red chilli powder
- Turmeric powder
- 1/4 tsp black pepper powder
- Cooking oil
- 2 eggs
- 3 medium-sized parathas
What to do:
- Marinate the chicken breast in a pinch of salt, lemon juice, coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder and red chilli powder.
- Mix well and refrigerate for hrs or overnight.
- To prepare the filling, heat the pan with oil and sauté the garlic for about 30 seconds.
- Add the finely chopped onions and as always, a pinch of salt to help quicken the onion frying.
- When the onions turn translucent, add the ginger pieces and sauté for about a minute. Add the turmeric and the other spices - red chilli, cumin, coriander powders, and fry.
- Add the marinated chicken to the spices and cook the chicken well with the spices.
- Add about 60 ml of water. Add salt to taste. Mix well and close with a lid and let the chicken cook in medium heat for 5-6 minutes.
- Dry the cooked marinated chicken to avoid sogginess in the Frankie.
- For making the roll, heat the pan and fry the paratha or tortillas or rotis. Keep the fried roll in another dish.
- Beat two eggs adding some salt and spicy masalas. Press the paratha from the side facing you so that the paratha and the egg join together. In about a minute’s time, flip the paratha. After about 30 seconds transfer the paratha to a plate with the egg facing you.
- Add some portion of the chicken breast to the center. Add some onions, sprinkle chaat masala and some chopped mint/ coriander leaves and squeeze some lemon juice.
- Roll it up tightly just like any wrap and cover with some silver food foil.
