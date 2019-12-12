Dried Apricots' Health Benefits And Three Reasons To Add It To Your Diet

Dried apricots are known to be rich in fibre and nutrients. They are lightly sweet but not too sour, the taste is enjoyed by many. It is also considered as the perfect accompaniment to something that is rich in carbs to fill out a snack. The apricot is also one food item that needs to be on the top of one's list when on a diet. Fresh apricots are fragile and they bruise easily. The dried apricots are known to have the same health benefits as well as nutrients.

Here are some of the health benefits of apricots

Dried apricots include loads of fibre

One serving of dried apricots has 4 grams of fibre. It is advisable to have apricots with salad or even sprinkle it with sunflower seeds. Fibre is a vital part of any well-balanced diet and it also ensures that the digestive tract runs with regularity and also cleans out all the impurities from the body.

Low in calories

A single serving of the apricots contains about 120 calories, equal to an average candy bar or bag of potato chips. Even though they are low in calories, they are rich in fibres and contain many nutrients that are essential for the body to function well. This will also keep you full for hours.

High level of nutrients

Dried apricots are rich in calcium which strengthens the bones and also preserved nerve function. They also contain magnesium. Magnesium is known to have calming qualities which makes it perfect for people suffering from anxiety. It can also aid with muscle spasm and cramps. They are also a good source of energy which will keep you functioning throughout the day, '

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

