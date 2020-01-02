Dry Days In Tamil Nadu 2020: A Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

The state of Tamil Nadu released a list of the public holidays in each state for the year 2020. The list was released on Wednesday and is sanctioned as per the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. Among that list, there was also a mention for the dry days that will be observed in the state. Here is a list of all the Dry days in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Dry Days In Tamil Nadu 2020: Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

January 15, Wednesday: Makar Sankranti

January 26, Sunday: Republic Day

January 30, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary

February 18, Tuesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 21, Friday: Maha Shivaratri

March 10, Tuesday: Holi

April 2, Thursday: Rama Navami

April 6, Monday Mahavir: Jayanti

May 1, Friday: May-day

May 24, Sunday: Eid al-Fitr

July 30, Friday: Eid al-Adha

August 11, Tuesday: Janmashtami

August 15, Saturday: Independence Day

August 22, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi

August 29, Saturday: Muharram

October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 24, Friday: Dussehra

November 13, Friday: Diwali

November 30, Monday: Kartika Purnima

December 2020: No Dry Days

Here is a list of all the public holidays that the state will state

First Quarter:

January 1, Wednesday – New Year

January 15, Wednesday – Pongal

January 16, Thursday – Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17, Friday – Uzhavar Thirunal

January 26, Sunday – Republic Day

March 23, Wednesday – Telugu New Year

Second Quarter:

April 1, Wednesday – Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial Banks

April 6, Monday – Mahaveer Jayanthi

April 10, Friday – Good Friday

April 14, Tuesday – Tamil New Year, Dr B R Ambedkar’s Birthday

May 1, Friday – Labourers / May Day

May 25, Monday – Ramzan

Third Quarter:

August 1, Saturday – Bakrid

August 11, Tuesday – Krishna Jayanthi

August 15, Saturday – Independence Day

August 22, Saturday – Ganesh Chaturthi

August 30, Sunday – Muharram

Fourth Quarter:

October 2, Friday – Gandhi Jayanthi

October 25, Sunday – Ayudha Pooja

October 26, Monday – Vijaya Dasami

October 30, Friday – Milad-un-Nabi

November 14, Saturday – Diwali

December 25, Friday – Christmas

