Dry Days In Tamil Nadu 2020: A Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

The state of Tamil Nadu released a list of the public holidays in each state for the year 2020. The list was released on Wednesday and is sanctioned as per the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881. Among that list, there was also a mention for the dry days that will be observed in the state. Here is a list of all the Dry days in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Dry Days In Tamil Nadu 2020: Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City
- January 15, Wednesday: Makar Sankranti
- January 26, Sunday: Republic Day
- January 30, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary
- February 18, Tuesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
- February 21, Friday: Maha Shivaratri
- March 10, Tuesday: Holi
- April 2, Thursday: Rama Navami
- April 6, Monday Mahavir: Jayanti
- May 1, Friday: May-day
- May 24, Sunday: Eid al-Fitr
- July 30, Friday: Eid al-Adha
- August 11, Tuesday: Janmashtami
- August 15, Saturday: Independence Day
- August 22, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi
- August 29, Saturday: Muharram
- October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti
- October 24, Friday: Dussehra
- November 13, Friday: Diwali
- November 30, Monday: Kartika Purnima
- December 2020: No Dry Days
Here is a list of all the public holidays that the state will state
First Quarter:
- January 1, Wednesday – New Year
- January 15, Wednesday – Pongal
- January 16, Thursday – Thiruvalluvar Day
- January 17, Friday – Uzhavar Thirunal
- January 26, Sunday – Republic Day
- March 23, Wednesday – Telugu New Year
Second Quarter:
- April 1, Wednesday – Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial Banks
- April 6, Monday – Mahaveer Jayanthi
- April 10, Friday – Good Friday
- April 14, Tuesday – Tamil New Year, Dr B R Ambedkar’s Birthday
- May 1, Friday – Labourers / May Day
- May 25, Monday – Ramzan
Third Quarter:
- August 1, Saturday – Bakrid
- August 11, Tuesday – Krishna Jayanthi
- August 15, Saturday – Independence Day
- August 22, Saturday – Ganesh Chaturthi
- August 30, Sunday – Muharram
Fourth Quarter:
- October 2, Friday – Gandhi Jayanthi
- October 25, Sunday – Ayudha Pooja
- October 26, Monday – Vijaya Dasami
- October 30, Friday – Milad-un-Nabi
- November 14, Saturday – Diwali
- December 25, Friday – Christmas
