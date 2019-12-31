Dudhi Ka Halwa Is A Patent Dish Made On Most Occasions; Check Out The Recipe Here

Dudhi ka Halwa is a sweet delicious recipe also known as Lauki Halwa. This Indian sweet dish is made with bottle gourd, milk, and sugar. Dudhi ka Halwa is especially flavoured with cardamom powder and finely chopped dry fruits or nuts. This Halwa is a slow-cooked sweet dish. People also have this halwa during fasting. So, here is the recipe for this delicious Indian dessert, Dudhi Ka Halwa.

Other Details for the Dudhi ka Halwa recipe

Cuisine: Indian

Course: Lunch/ Dinner/Fasting

Cooking Time: 1 hour

Serving: 2 People

Tasty and delicious Dudhi Ka Halwa recipe

Ingredients for making Dudhi ka Halwa

4 tbsp of ghee (clarified butter)

2 cups or 300 grams of grated Dudhi or Lauki (bottle gourd) – (Tightly packed and grated)

2 cups or 500 ml full of fat milk (Boiled milk)

7 to 8 tbsp sugar or as much as required

5 to 6 cardamoms (powdered or crushed ½ to 1 tsp powder)

3 to 4 tbsp chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews)

1 tbsp raisins if you like them

Instructions for making Dudhi ka Halwa recipe

First, wash, peel and grate 300 grams Dudhi. Taste the Dudhi before grating it, if it is sour or bitter, then do not cook the Halwa of it.

Grate the Dudhi very finely and drain all the water tightly from it. Make sure that there is no water element left in the Dudhi, to make the Halwa perfectly

Heat the ghee in a heavy bottom coated pan or Kadai on a medium flame. Take a large vessel to avoid the milk to splutter outside.,

Add the grated Dudhi and mix it well with the ghee properly. Sauté the Dudhi on medium flame and keep stirring it.

Dry the moisture of the Dudhi and add full-fat milk to it and mix it well. Let it continue to cook on medium flame.

As soon as the milk starts boiling, be attentive and keep stirring the Dudhi ka Halwa to avoid it to stick at the bottom of the pan or milk spilling from the pan.

Now you will see that 75% of the milk is reduced and absorbed. Then add the sugar and mix it well, to make the Dudhi Halwa thicker.

After that, add half of the chopped nuts and mix it. Then you will see that the Dudhi ka Halwa gradually thickens and the ghee starts releasing from it without any liquid element in it.

Switch off the flame and add the raisins if you want. This step is optional as per your taste.

Garnish the ready Dudhi ka Halwa with the left chopped nuts and serve hot. You should not forget to refrigerate the remaining Dudhi ka Halwa for later use.

Hot tips to remember for the Dudhi ka Halwa recipe

Remember to drain the Dudhi properly, without leaving any water element in it

Use only full fat or whole cream milk rather than skimmed or toned milk.

Add ghee properly to enhance the taste and a few saffron strands also can be added to make it more scrumptious.

