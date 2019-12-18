Gajar Halwa A Must-have Dessert In Winters | Check The Super Easy Recipe Of This Delicacy

Gajar Halwa is one of the most popular and most saleable Indian desserts across the nation. Especially in winters, the goodness of carrots and creamy textured khoya ( reduced milk) makes it highly flavoursome and delicious. Carrot is the hero of this dish. Gajar Halwa tastes best when served hot and garnished with a pinch of grated dry fruits. Take a look at how you can prepare this lip-smacking sweet dish at home. This recipe is inspired by the popular chef Kunal Kapur's Gajar Halwa recipe.

Easy To Make -Gajar Halwa Recipe in five steps only

You just need a handful of ingredients in all to make this drool-worthy Gajar Halwa at home and relish in the chilling winters.

Ingredients:

Grated Carrots

Milk

Sugar

Desi Ghee

Khoya

Dry Fruits

Recipe

Step 1

In a big pan, add four cups of grated carrots on a medium flame. Try to use only the red part of the carrots, avoiding the greenish-white hard section, so that the lovely red colour of carrots stay intact evenly in our dessert. Mix the carrots well and let it cook for five minutes.

Step 2

After five minutes of cooking the carrots, add four cups of sugar, try to use powdered sugar as it will blend easily into the carrots. As soon as you add sugar and mix it with the carrots, both the ingredients will start to lose moisture. Once this happens, stir continuously so that the flavour intensifies. At this stage, you will also witness great aroma coming from the dish.

Step 3

Once all the moisture is reduced from the sugar and carrots mix, its time to add another ingredient at this important stage. Add one big tablespoon of desi ghee into the pan. The key here is to cook the carrots well and let it absorb as much moisture as possible. Also, add a small teaspoon of cardamom powder.

Step 4

Now it’s time to add half a cup of milk. This will help in binding all the ingredients together and enhance the flavour and aroma of Gajar Halwa to a great extent. Now cook until the milk is reduced, then switch off the flame.

Step 5

Garnish your Gajar Halwa with chopped dry fruits like-cashew, pistachios, and almonds. Lastly, add a generous amount of grated khoya, say about one cup and mix well. Serve in a glass bowl and your Gajar Halwa is ready to be served.