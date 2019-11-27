Moong Dal Halwa Is A Dish That Is Ideal For All Happy Occasions. Here Is Its Simple Recipe

Moong dal halwa is a delicious and addictive dish. It is made of mung lentil and ghee. It is a popular and rich north Indian dish that is widely prepared on occasions such as holidays, festivals, marriages, etc. Moong dal halwa keeps your body warm. Halwa takes a lot of time to get cooked, so you will have to be patient. Also, you need to be careful about the quantity of ingredients and steps that you need to follow while preparing the dish. You will need a lot of ghee as well. Learn how to prepare moong dal halwa with these easy steps:

Moong Dal Halwa Recipe

Ingredients for Moong Dal Halwa recipe

Split green gram skinless soaked and ground to a coarse paste 1 cup

Ghee 1 cup

Gram flour (besan) 1 tablespoon

Milk 1 1/2 cups

Saffron (Kesar) for garnish

Sugar 1 cup

Khoya/Mawa 3/4 cup

Green cardamom powder a pinch

Almonds cut into slivers 10-12

Directions

In a non-stick pan, heat the ghee. Add the flour in grams and mix well. Add the moong dal, reduce the heat and mix well.

Stir continuously until brown or for 20-25 minutes, stirring continuously.

In another non-stick bowl, steam 1⁄2 cup milk. Add a pinch of saffron generously and blend well for 1 minute. Turn off the heat.

In another non-stick pan, heat sugar and 1 cup of water. Cook until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Replace the moong dal with the saffron milk and blend properly.

Add the rest of the milk and continue to stir. Add khoya, mix, and heat for 2 minutes in the saffron milk pan.

In addition to cardamom powder, add some almond slivers, sugar syrup, and khoya to the moong dal mixture.

Mix well, cover, and cook for 5 minutes at low heart. Turn off heat and transfer to a serving plate

