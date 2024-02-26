Advertisement

Summer calls for refreshing and nourishing snacks that not only beat the heat but also contribute to your overall well-being. These healthy and easy summer snacks not only enrich your taste buds but also provide essential nutrients to keep you fueled and refreshed. Experiment with these recipes to discover your favourite combinations and enjoy a season of delicious and nourishing treats.

Fruit kabobs

Combine colourful chunks of watermelon, pineapple, strawberries, and grapes on skewers for a hydrating and antioxidant-rich treat. This snack not only satisfies your sweet cravings but also provides essential vitamins and minerals.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Greek yogurt parfait

Layer Greek yogurt with fresh berries, granola, and a drizzle of honey for a protein-packed and satisfying snack. The combination of creamy yogurt and the crunch of granola creates a delightful texture, making it a perfect choice for a hot summer day.

Cucumber and hummus bites

Slice cucumbers into rounds and top them with a dollop of hummus. This snack is not only low in calories but also offers a good dose of fiber, keeping you full and hydrated. It's a great option for those looking to indulge in a savoury treat.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Frozen banana pops

Dip banana halves in dark chocolate, roll them in nuts or shredded coconut, and freeze for a cool and indulgent snack. These frozen banana pops are a healthier alternative to traditional ice cream, providing potassium and a satisfying sweetness.

Avocado toast with cherry tomatoes

Smash ripe avocados onto whole-grain toast and add cherry tomatoes on top. Avocado provides healthy fats, while tomatoes bring a burst of freshness. This combination makes for a quick and savoury snack that's rich in nutrients.

Quinoa salad cups

Prepare a refreshing quinoa salad with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and a lemon vinaigrette. Serve the salad in lettuce cups for a light and crunchy twist. This snack is a great source of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Iced green tea with mint

Stay hydrated and cool with a refreshing glass of iced green tea infused with fresh mint leaves. Green tea offers antioxidants and a gentle caffeine boost, making it the perfect beverage to accompany your summer snacks.

