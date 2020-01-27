Easy Banana Recipes That Are Easy And Ready To Eat In 15 Minutes

Banana is one of the commonly consumed fruits all over the world and India is no exception to it. Green unripe bananas are usually used to prepare curry and fritter dishes in India whereas the ripe bananas are used directly for consumption and are eaten along with numerous desserts. Take a look at the easy banana recipes that you can make at home within 15 minutes. Pic/Canva

ALSO READ| Food Vloggers Like Sanjeev Kapoor, Nisha Madulkar & Others To Turn For Recipe Inspiration

Easy banana recipes

Banana chips

Banana chips are popular South Indian chip varieties that are so popular that they are exported outside India. Banana chips are made using coconut oil which gives them their unique nutty flavour. For this recipe, the unripe green bananas are used. Soak the peeled and cut bananas into water infused with turmeric powder for about 30 minutes. Then take the mandarin slicer and start slicing bananas into the coconut oil for frying and the banana chips are thus ready for consumption.

ALSO READ| Vadi Matar Ki Sabji: Here's The Recipe To Prepare This Rajasthani Dish At Home

Banana Fritters

Banana Fritters are one amongst the popular South Indian snack items which are popularly known as Pazhampori. The chunky mashed banana pieces are deep-fried after dipping them in a batter of all-purpose flour and deep-fried till they are crispy. Banana Fritters are golden brown in colour and are extremely tasty.

ALSO READ| Bohri White Mutton Gravy Recipe To Make At Home In 3 Easy Steps

Banana pancakes

Go American with this pancake recipe and treat yourself with a scrumptious filling breakfast this weekend. The mushy pancakes go well when they are separated with the slices of bananas between each layer. Switch up your basic pancake recipe by using bananas instead of maple syrup or honey as a sweetener.

Banana appam

Appam is basically made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk and generally has a savoury taste to it. it is a popular snack in the Indian subcontinent. The appams are given a sweet twist in this banana appam recipe. This recipe uses ripe bananas, rice flour and jaggery as the main ingredient.

ALSO READ| Delicious And Easy Egg Biriyani Recipe That You Must Check Out