Bohri White Mutton Gravy Recipe To Make At Home In 3 Easy Steps

Bohri white mutton gravy is a popular curry from the Bohri cuisine that is prepared with jeera rice and Bohri paratha ( Gakhar). It is a thick, healthy and creamy gravy that is very filling and also very moist. The mutton is prepared in a slightly different manner from the regular ways of preparing it. Make this scrumptious Bohri recipe at home in these simple steps.

Ingredients for Bohri white mutton gravy recipe

For marination of the mutton, you will need mutton (cut into small pieces), yoghurt, fennel seeds, salt to taste, pepper, ginger garlic paste, lots of ghee, and half a lemon. For preparing the gravy, you will need fennel seeds, cumin seeds, oil, butter, bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, cloves, fresh cream, chopped onions, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, curry leaves, crushed coconut and a handful of cashews.

Step 1

Take your mutton and add all marinating ingredients in it. Mix well, and then add the proper quantity of ghee and lime. Once all the ingredients are mixed well, set aside the mutton pieces for twenty minutes until the yoghurt is nicely absorbed by the mutton pieces.

Also Read | Jain Pav Bhaji: Best 3 Eateries In Mumbai Serving This Drool-worthy Dish

Step 2

Take grinding ingredients in a blender- cashew nuts, curry leaves, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and grind till smooth. Take a proper big pressure cooker and heat some good amount of ghee in it and then go on to add whole spices. Let the spices sizzle and then go on to add your finely chopped onions. Saute the onions properly, until they are golden brown. Once cooked properly, add ginger-garlic paste and saute for some time on low flame. Add chillies and cook till slightly soft.

Also Read | Bohri Cuisine: Easy And Drool-worthy 'Dabba Gosht' Recipe In 4 Simple Steps

Step 3

Now after your white gravy for your Bohri white mutton gravy is ready, add in the previously marinated mutton and saute for 5 to 10 mins. Add a good amount of water and then cook for 6 to 8 whistles or till the mutton is done. Turn off the heat and let the steam escape all by itself. Now add in the ground masala, fresh cream and some butter. Let everything cook properly and your Bohri white mutton gravy recipe is ready to serve.

Also Read | Bohri Style Kalamra: Follow These Steps To Make This Scrumptious Dessert At Home

Also Read | Bohri Gakhar Recipe: Make This Special Paratha At Home In Easy Steps