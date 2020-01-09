The Debate
Vadi Matar Ki Sabji: Here's The Recipe To Prepare This Rajasthani Dish At Home

Food

Vadi Matar Ki Sabji is an authentic recipe to try out at home, and this simple recipe will make all the food lovers fall in love with this Rajasthani dish.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vadi Matar Ki Sabji

Vadi or Moong Dal Vadi or Mangodi is a very popular Sabji made mainly in Rajasthani cuisine. Vadi Matar Ki Sabji is another source of eating a protein-packed dish. It is also a healthy recipe to prepare at home. Vadi Matar Ki Sabji is mainly served with Rotis/ chapattis. 

Vadi is made at home with simple ingredients that include Moong dal and Indian spices. First, moong dal is soaked in water for overnight and then grounded to paste. Some of the spices like salt, cumin, and garlic chilli are added to the Vadi paste. Then, the Vadi is shaped into small dumplings and dried completely in sun heat. These dried Vadies are then stored in an airtight container for using it throughout the year. So, here is the recipe of Vadi Matar Ki Sabji to try out at home.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Image source: @rajasthanroutestrails

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image source: @maayeka

Also read | Adadiya Pak Is A Popular Winter Dish In Gujarat; Here Is How To Make It At Home

Other Details for Vadi Matar Ki Sabji

  • Cuisine: Indian, Rajasthani

  • Total time: 20 mins

  • Serves: 3 People

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image source: @mymomsflavoreddiaries

Also read | Lilve Ki Sabzi is An Exotic Rajasthani Dish That Every Food Lover Must Try, See Recipe

Ingredients of Vadi Matar Ki Sabji

  • 200 gms Moong dal Vadi/Mangodi

  • 1 cup fresh green peas

  • 1 medium potato, cut in cubes

  • 1 tsp ginger and garlic paste

  • 2 large tomatoes, make a squash in mixer

  • 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

  • ½ tsp turmeric powder (Haldi)

  • 1 tsp coriander powder (Dhaniya Powder)

  • 2 tbsp oil

  • 1 tsp salt or as per taste

  • 250 ml water (add more water to taste if required)

  • Fresh coriander to garnish (very important to enhance the taste)

Also read | Rabodi Sabji Recipe And Ingredients Required To Prepare It At Home

Instructions for making Vadi Matar Ki Sabji

  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a pan to start the recipe of Vadi Matar Ki Sabji. Add Rai and Jeera to the oil, and let it crackle.

  • Add Hing, green chillies & curry leaves to the oil and sauté it for 15 seconds.

  • Add ginger-garlic paste to the mixture and mix it well.

  • After this, add tomato puree, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and coriander powder. Mix them well & sauté until the oil comes up on the masala.

  • Add 1 cup fresh green peas & Moong dal Vadi. Sauté the gravy for 5 minutes.

  • Then, add some potato cubes and sauté it for another 2-3 minutes.

  • Add some water & salt as per taste, and bring to a boil.

  • Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 8-10 minutes to enhance the taste of Vadi Matar Ki Sabji.

  • When the Vadi and Matar are cooked completely, switch off the flame.

  • Garnish the Vadi Matar Ki Sabji with fresh coriander leaves & serve hot with chapattis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image source: @worlds_vegetarian_tables

Also read | Lilve Ki Barfi: A Delicious And Rajasthani Sweet To Try At Home

