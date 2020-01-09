Delicious And Easy Egg Biriyani Recipe That You Must Check Out

Cooked in aromatic masalas, Biryani is a meal no one can resist eating. This is one of the most scrumptious delicacies savoured by people of all age groups. Loaded with soft eggs, Biryani can be very tasty with just a few ingredients. Egg Biryani is perfect to prepare when you are in short of time, while craving for something healthy and delicious. It is usually served with Raita or curd, Papad and tangy pickles. Without any further ado, we have penned down an easy and quick Egg Biryani recipe for you.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Three tablespoons of oil

One and a half cup of Basmati rice

One large potato, diced

One large onion, sliced finely

Two green chillies, slit

One medium tomato, chopped finely

Four to five hard-boiled eggs

One by the eighth tablespoon of turmeric

One teaspoon of Biryani powder

Half a teaspoon of ginger garlic paste

Half a teaspoon of red chilli powder

Salt as per your taste

Three tablespoons of fresh curd

Two and a half cups of water

Spices for egg biryani

One bay leaf

Half tablespoon of cumin seeds

Four green cardamoms

Four cloves

One inch of cinnamon stick

Egg Biryani Recipe

Soak rice in water for about half an hour. Drain water and set the rice aside. Boil eggs, remove their shells and make several gashes with a knife Set pressure cooker on the stove and add oil. Add all the spices (bay leaf, cloves, cumin seeds, and cinnamon stick) Add sliced onion and fry until golden brown Put the ginger-garlic paste Put tomato, salt, pepper, and chilli powder Put eggs, chopped potatoes and Biryani masala and fry them Add water and set it to boil Add rice and fried capsicums in it Bring the flame to medium and close the lid to cook rice Turn it off before the cooker whistles Serve hot with Raita

