Delicious And Easy Egg Biriyani Recipe That You Must Check Out

Cooked in aromatic masalas, Biryani is a meal no one can resist eating. This is one of the most scrumptious delicacies savoured by people of all age groups. Loaded with soft eggs, Biryani can be very tasty with just a few ingredients. Egg Biryani is perfect to prepare when you are in short of time, while craving for something healthy and delicious. It is usually served with Raita or curd, Papad and tangy pickles. Without any further ado, we have penned down an easy and quick Egg Biryani recipe for you.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Servings: 3
Ingredients
- Three tablespoons of oil
- One and a half cup of Basmati rice
- One large potato, diced
- One large onion, sliced finely
- Two green chillies, slit
- One medium tomato, chopped finely
- Four to five hard-boiled eggs
- One by the eighth tablespoon of turmeric
- One teaspoon of Biryani powder
- Half a teaspoon of ginger garlic paste
- Half a teaspoon of red chilli powder
- Salt as per your taste
- Three tablespoons of fresh curd
- Two and a half cups of water
- Spices for egg biryani
- One bay leaf
- Half tablespoon of cumin seeds
- Four green cardamoms
- Four cloves
- One inch of cinnamon stick
Egg Biryani Recipe
- Soak rice in water for about half an hour. Drain water and set the rice aside.
- Boil eggs, remove their shells and make several gashes with a knife
- Set pressure cooker on the stove and add oil. Add all the spices (bay leaf, cloves, cumin seeds, and cinnamon stick)
- Add sliced onion and fry until golden brown
- Put the ginger-garlic paste
- Put tomato, salt, pepper, and chilli powder
- Put eggs, chopped potatoes and Biryani masala and fry them
- Add water and set it to boil
- Add rice and fried capsicums in it
- Bring the flame to medium and close the lid to cook rice
- Turn it off before the cooker whistles
- Serve hot with Raita
