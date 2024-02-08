English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Eggs, mushroom, dairy products: Foods to add in your diet to avoid Vitamin D deficiency

By incorporating these nutrient-packed foods into your diet, you can take a proactive step towards preventing vitamin D deficiency.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dairy product
Representative image of Dairy products | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health, supporting bone strength, and enhancing the immune system. However, vitamin D deficiency is a common concern, especially for those with limited sun exposure. Incorporating specific foods into your diet can help boost your vitamin D levels naturally. Explore a variety of delicious options that contribute to a well-balanced and nutrient-rich lifestyle.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, trout, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of vitamin D. These omega-3-rich delights not only contribute to heart health but also provide a significant amount of vitamin D. Include grilled or baked fish in your meals a few times a week for a delightful and nutritious boost.

(Representative image of Fatty fish | Image: Pixabay)

Fortified foods

Many foods are fortified with vitamin D to address deficiency concerns. Common examples include fortified milk, orange juice, and cereals. Check product labels to identify items enriched with vitamin D, making them convenient additions to your daily diet.

Eggs

Eggs, specifically the yolk, contain vitamin D. Whether enjoyed as part of a morning omelette or added to salads, eggs are a versatile and accessible source of this essential nutrient. Aim to include eggs in your weekly meal plans for a nutrient-packed boost.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Mushrooms

Mushrooms have the unique ability to produce vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. While wild mushrooms have higher levels, even the commonly available varieties can contribute to your vitamin D intake. Incorporate mushrooms into stir-fries, salads, or as a tasty side dish.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Cod liver oil

For those seeking a potent vitamin D supplement, cod liver oil is a rich source. A small spoonful can be a powerful addition to your daily routine. However, it's essential to use cod liver oil judiciously, as it also contains high levels of vitamin A.

Dairy products

Dairy products such as cheese and yogurt are often fortified with vitamin D. These calcium-rich options not only support bone health but also contribute to your daily vitamin D intake. Enjoy them as snacks, in smoothies, or as accompaniments to meals.

(Representative image | Image: Pixabay)

Beef liver

Beef liver is a nutrient powerhouse, containing various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D. While it should be consumed in moderation due to its high vitamin A content, incorporating beef liver into your diet occasionally can provide a substantial vitamin D boost.
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

