January is the month of oatmeal, but considering the many health benefits that oats have, every month should be the month of oatmeal. From protein to fibre, it is rich in nutrients and from digestion to weight management, oats are an amazing addition to your healthy diet. If you are looking to add it to your diet, here are some simple oat recipes that you can try out.

Classic oatmeal

Begin your oatmeal journey with the classic oatmeal bowl. Cook oats with milk or water, and customise with toppings like fresh fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of honey for a wholesome and satisfying warm breakfast.

Oats cheela

For a savoury twist, try oats cheela – a quick and savoury breakfast dish that can save you tons of time. Mix oats with besan, veggies, and spices. Cook on a tawa until golden brown. Serve with mint chutney or masala dahi for a healthy meal.

Oats tikki

Turn oats into crispy and nutritious oats tikki. Combine oats with mashed potatoes, spices, and finely chopped vegetables like carrots and beans. Shape into patties and pan-fry until golden brown. Enjoy these guilt-free tikkis as a snack or appetiser.

Oats khichdi

Revamp the traditional khichdi by making it with oats instead of rice. Cook oats with lentils, vegetables, and garam masalas to create a hearty and nutritious oats khichdi. It's a comforting one-pot meal perfect for any day.

Overnight oats chia pudding

Simplify your mornings with overnight oats chia pudding. Combine oats, chia seeds, and milk in a jar, let it sit in the refrigerator overnight, and wake up to a ready-to-eat, nutrient-packed breakfast. Customise with your favourite fruits and nuts.

Oats pancake

Indulge in a guilt-free breakfast with oats pancakes. Blend oats, bananas, milk, and a touch of baking powder to create a batter. Cook on a tawa with butter until golden brown. Top with yoghurt and berries for a healthy and tasty twist.

Oatmeal cookies

A sweet treat that is enticing to both kids and adults, make crispy and gooey oatmeal cookies in a big batch and store them. They make for healthy snacks to binge on as these cookies are satiating as well as indulgent. Add a little jam between two cookies and make sweet cookie sandwich.