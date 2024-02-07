English
Energise Your Workouts: Essential Dry Fruits For Pre And Post-Workout Nutrition

Including a mix of these dry fruits in your pre and post-workout diet can contribute to sustained energy levels, aid in muscle recovery, and support fitness.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dry fruits
Dry fruits | Image:Unsplash
Fuelling your body with the right nutrients before and after a workout is crucial for optimal performance and recovery. Incorporating dry fruits into your pre and post-workout diet provides a convenient and nutrient-dense solution. Here are some dry fruits that should be on your fitness menu:

Pre-Workout Dry Fruits

Dates

Dates are a natural energy booster, rich in natural sugars like glucose, fructose, and sucrose. They provide a quick source of carbohydrates, aiding in a sustained release of energy during your workout.

Dried figs (anjeer)

Dried figs are packed with fibre, which aids in digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Their natural sweetness makes them a tasty and nutritious pre-workout snack.

Apricots

Apricots are a good source of vitamin A and provide a quick energy boost. They also contain fiber, aiding in digestion, and are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress during exercise.

Apricots | Image: Unsplash

Raisins

Raisins are a concentrated source of natural sugars, particularly glucose and fructose, providing a quick energy spike. They also contain iron, which is essential for transporting oxygen to muscles.

Post-Workout Dry Fruits

Almonds

Almonds are rich in protein, healthy fats, and vitamin E. Consuming almonds post-workout supports muscle recovery and provides essential nutrients for overall health.

Walnuts

Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Including walnuts in your post-workout diet can aid in reducing inflammation and promoting joint health.

Walnuts have good fat | Image: Unsplash

Cashews

Cashew nuts offer a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. They also provide magnesium, which plays a crucial role in muscle function and recovery.

Pistachios

Pistachios are rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. They provide sustained energy and contribute to muscle repair and recovery after a workout.

Dried cranberries

Dried cranberries contain antioxidants and natural sugars, offering a sweet and tangy addition to your post-workout snack. They also provide vitamins C and E, supporting the immune system.

