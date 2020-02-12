Love Korean Food? Head To These Unique Eateries In Kolkata

The popularity of Korean cuisine has been on a rise in India. For people who love trying out global cuisines or for those who want to try out new cuisines, there are some really great places in Kolkata where one can get authentic Korean delicacies. Here are the best restaurants in the city that are ideal to satiate your craving for Korean food:

Pan Asian- ITC Sonar

Though this place can be a little heavy on the pocket, this restaurant is for those who do not mind indulging in a lavish 5-star experience to sample some Korean delicacies. The interiors here are muted yet sophisticated, setting the tone for your lunch or dinner visits. The place is well-known for the flavours of the east.

King's Bakery

The name could be a little misleading but rest assured, this outlet is a restaurant where you can taste Korean cuisine. It serves dishes like chicken bibimbap with gochujang, tteok-bokki, cajun chicken salad, and more. You can also sample delicious Korean desserts here. The place is located at Rosedale Plaza in New Town.

Family Chicken

New Town has one more Korean cuisine restaurant. Though this place is definitely cheaper than Pan Asian, it serves authentic Korean fare nonetheless. Items like seafood ramen and deopbaps are highly recommended by patrons. According to the visitors, one must try the only Korean dessert that is served at the restaurant - Korean Maxim Coffee. They also have a home delivery service available.

Ping’s Café Orient

As the name suggests, this place serves Asian cuisine to its patrons. It is known for serving some delicious Asian food, including some mouth-watering Korean dishes. Considering its warm and inviting atmosphere and tasty food, you should definitely give this place a shot when your tastebuds feel like sampling Korean fare.

House of Wong by Mamasan

Located in Ballygunge, the House of Wong by Mamasan is a takeaway place on this list. This place offers Chinese and Korean dishes at a very reasonable price. This place is available only for takeaways.

