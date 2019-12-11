Giloy: Everything You Need To Know About Giloy And Its Various Benefits

In time, Ayurveda has gained much attention from the doctors as well as scientists. Giloy, which means ‘the root of immortality’, is one such Ayurvedic product. It is known for its various medicinal properties. Its benefits have also been approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). You can include Giloy in your diet in the form of juice, powder or tablets. It is loaded with various essential minerals, vitamins and is a powerhouse of antioxidants. Let’s look at why you should include this in your diet.

Good for digestion

Giloy works best when it comes to digestion and bowel-related issues. It makes the digestion process smoother. If you are suffering from indigestion, then take ½ tsp of giloy powder with jaggery for treating constipation.

Also read: Dates Benefits: From Cholesterol To Improving Skin, Here Is How It Is Good For You

Diabetes

Giloy acts as a hypoglycemic agent and helps treat Type 2 diabetes. Consider adding Giloy juice to your diet if you suffer from diabetes. This ayurvedic product will not treat your diabetes but certainly help you deal with it.

Also read: Five Foods To Fight Winter Cold And Keep Your Immunity Strong | Read here

Stress and anxiety

Giloy helps in reducing mental stress. It also helps in dealing with anxiety. It is known to get rid of toxins and boosts memory. It is said that it works best when combined with other herbs.

Improves Vision

It is said that Giloy also helps with vision. In some places, giloy plant is applied to the eyes as it helps boost vision clarity. To do this, boil giloy powder in water, let it cool down and apply over the eyelids.

Anti-ageing properties

Giloy contains anti-ageing properties. This helps in reducing dark spots, pimples, and fine lines. It also helps rejuvenate the skin and make it look firm and flawless.

Rich in antioxidants

Giloy is loaded with antioxidants that fight free-radicals, keeping your cells healthy and getting rid of diseases. It also helps remove toxins and purifies the blood. Giloy fights bacteria and also fights liver diseases and urinary tract infections.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.