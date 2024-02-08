English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Feed Your Kids With These Foods Containing Good Fats For Overall Nutrition

Ensuring a well-rounded diet that includes foods with good fats can contribute to the health and development of growing kids.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nuts have good fats
Nuts have good fats | Image:Unsplash
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
Ensuring that growing kids receive a balanced and nutritious diet is crucial for their timely development, and including foods with good fats is essential for various aspects of their health. Healthy fats are integral for brain development, hormone production, and energy. Here are some foods rich in good fats that are beneficial for growing kids.

Avocado

Avocados are a nutrient-dense source of monounsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy fats. They also contain essential vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin K, and folate. Adding slices of avocado to sandwiches or blending them into smoothies can provide a creamy texture and valuable nutrients.

File photo of avocado | Unsplash

Fatty fish

Fish such as salmon, pomfret, and hisla are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for brain development and function. Omega-3s also support cardiovascular health. Including grilled or baked fish in the diet of growing kids twice a week can contribute to their overall well-being.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, including omega-3s and omega-6s. They are also packed with essential nutrients like protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Sprinkling nuts and seeds over yogurt, adding them to cereals, or using nut butter as a spread are tasty ways to incorporate them into a child's diet.

Olive oil

Olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil, is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. It can be used in cooking, salad dressings, or as a dip for whole-grain bread. The healthy fats in olive oil support cardiovascular health and provide a flavorful addition to meals.

Eggs

Eggs, especially the yolks, are a source of healthy fats and essential nutrients, including choline and vitamin D. Choline is crucial for brain health and development. Scrambled eggs, omelets, or hard-boiled eggs make for versatile and nutritious options.

File photo of eggs | Unsplash

Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is a rich source of healthy fats, protein, and probiotics. Full-fat Greek yoghurt provides sustained energy and supports digestive health. Kids can enjoy it as a snack, in smoothies, or as a topping for fruits.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate, in moderation, contains healthy fats, antioxidants, and minerals such as iron and magnesium. Opt for dark chocolate with higher cocoa content for maximum health benefits. It can be a delightful treat when added to trail mix or consumed on its own occasionally.

File photo of dark chocolate | Unsplash

Cheese

Cheese, especially varieties like cheddar and mozzarella, contains healthy fats, calcium, and protein. Cheese slices, cubes, or cheese-infused dishes provide a tasty way for kids to get essential nutrients.

Nut butters

Nut butters, such as peanut butter or almond butter, are excellent sources of healthy fats and protein. Spread them on whole-grain toast, use them in smoothies, or add them to snacks for a delicious and nutritious boost.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

