Five Strange Types Of Coffee In The World That You Never Knew Existed

Coffee is not just a drink, it is a huge part of people's lives to an extent that coffee also has connoisseurs It is one of the most consumed drinks in the world but there is no specific way of preparing it. It can be hot or cold, bitter or sweet. Here are the 5 strangest types of coffees:

Kopi Luwak

It is the world’s most expensive and rarest type of coffee. What is so unique about it is that the coffee is made out of cat poop. Yes, you read that right. The coffee is prepared using half-digested coffee cherries that are consumed and then defecated by Asian Palm Civets. The cat species has a digestive process that is said to enhance the flavour of the coffee. The coffee is from Indonesia and is also called as civet coffee.

Monkey Spit Coffee

If cat poop coffee wasn’t enough for you, there’s another somewhat similar coffee variant. In Taiwan, Formosan Monkeys feast on the coffee. They are naturally drawn towards the best coffee berries. They chew those berries and spit out the berries that are not digestible to them. This spit-up is collected and made into coffee beans. The monkey spit-ups used to be a problem for the farmers until they discovered that the leftovers were infused with a unique sweet taste and vanilla flavour.

Egg Coffee

Traditionally known as Cà Phê Trung, this coffee originates from Vietnam. It is more of a dessert than coffee. If the legend is to be believed, it came into being in the 1940s when there was a shortage of milk due to war. Giang Café in Vietnam is famous for serving the drink and its founder is said to have prepared the drink for the first time. The coffee is made with chicken egg yolk, coffee powder, condensed milk and optionally, cheese.

Nitro Brew Coffee

As the name suggests, the coffee is infused with nitrogen in a similar process to that of making a beer. It is infused in a cold brew of coffee and then the drink is passed through a pressurized valve with small holes. The coffee is served straight from the machine and no ice is added. The coffee is said to have prepared for the first time in 2011 in New York’s The Queen Kickshaw Café. Starbucks later introduced it in 2016 adding to its current popularity.

Wine Infused Coffee

This wine-infused brew of coffee is not for those who expect to get high just by having coffee. This coffee is getting popular as gourmet cuisine. It is simply aged in wine barrels to infuse the beans with the wine flavour without actually absorbing any of the intoxicating effects. It is bound to give you a reach aroma and complex, fruity flavours in your morning cup.