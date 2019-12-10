Beauty Care And Coffee-infused Beauty Products Every Coffee Lover Would Love!

A powerful stimulant, caffeine has a host of beauty benefits making it the perfect formula for your body and face. Beyond giving your brain and mood a boost to tackle your mood, coffee has several glorious benefits when applied topically too. It helps fight free radicals, soothes inflammation and reduces under-eye circles. Here we have listed coffee-infused beauty products which you can use in your daily routine.

Face Scrub

For preparing the mixture, you will need three tablespoons of aloe vera gel and a ¼ cup of coffee grounds. Blend the ingredients well before you apply to your face and body. Massage the scrub for 10 minutes. This scrub will help to stimulate the cells and to provide glowing skin. This blend is also very soothing to use on all types of skin.

ALSO READ: Beauty Care: Here Are Some Home Remedies To Brighten Under Eye Areas; See Methods

Coffee Face Wash

The Neem, Caffeine and Argan Oil-Vitamin E infused formula protects and nourishes the skin. It heals pimples and bacterial skin problems, hyper-pigmentation and open pores. The Paraben-free formula soothes and refreshes skin.

Coffee Gel

The antioxidants rich coffee prevents premature ageing and fights wrinkles and fine lines. Mix coffee beans with Glycine and Aloe juice and prepare face gel. This gel can reduce age spots and rejuvenate dehydrated skin. This miracle gel can contribute to achieving firm and toned skin.

ALSO READ: Beauty Benefits Of Argan Oil For Your Skin To Keep It Healthy And Nourished

Body Scrub

Take 1 cup of fresh organic coffee grounds, 1 cup of organic coconut oil, 1 cup of brown muscovado sugar and 4 drops of rose oil (or essential oil). Mix all these ingredients and stir well. Apply it to your damp skin while in the shower and then scrub in circular motions. Wash it off with water and then moisturise.

Face Mask

For this, you'll need 1 cup of fresh organic coffee grounds, 1/2 cup of Organic Coconut Oil and 1 tbsp of Manuka Honey. Mix all of these ingredients in a bowl and then apply it on cleansed skin. Leave the mask on your skin for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with warm water and apply some moisturiser to your skin afterwards.

ALSO READ: Hollywood: Weird And Bizarre Beauty Secrets Of Actors To Reverse Ageing

ALSO READ: Beauty Care: Tips And Tricks For An At Home Manicure-pedicure Session