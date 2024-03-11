×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Flat White Coffee Day: Google Celebrates Popular Espresso Beverage With Animated Doodle

Flat White Coffee Day is celebrated on March 11 every year. To celebrate the occasion, Google featured the ‘flat white’ doodle on its search engine on Monday.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Google Doodle Honors Flat White Coffee: A Tribute to a Coffee Icon
Google Doodle Honors Flat White Coffee: A Tribute to a Coffee Icon | Image:Google
  • 2 min read
March 11 marks the day the word, 'flat white' was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011. The beverage is a steamy espresso, which is believed to have originated in Australia and New Zealand. To celebrate the occasion, Google featured the ‘flat white’ doodle on its search engine on Monday. 

What is a flat white coffee? 

According to the definition, a flat white is made up of an espresso shot topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam and is traditionally served in a ceramic cup. According to Google, many speculate the drink, beloved to many the world over, was first served in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s when the drink popped up on menus in Sydney and Auckland around the same time.

 

 

For those wondering what an espresso is- it merely means a concentrated form of coffee, served in shots. Essentially, it is black coffee brewed by forcing hot water at high pressure through the finely ground coffee. Being "flatter" than a cappuccino or latte, flat whites are popular with coffee connoisseurs who are looking for less foam. 

Often, baristas will show off their skills and create beautiful artwork with the pour, something that's a common sight in many cafes across Australia and New Zealand. Just like a Latte, the Flat White is also an espresso-based creamy drink but contains a double shot of espresso and less milk than a Latte.

 

 

Flat white coffee’s rise to popularity 

Made with whole milk back in the day, today it's common to see Aussies and Kiwis ordering it with plant-based milk -- oat milk is a rising favourite. The flat white has since spread far across the world, delighting and becoming a staple in many nations,'' Google further said.

Some other types of coffee popular among coffee connoisseurs are Americano, Cortado, Macchiato, Latte, Cappuccino, Mocha, Decaf Coffee, Irish Coffee, Cafe u Lait, drip coffee and instant coffee. In India, especially south India coffee lovers swear by the beloved filter coffee, with its famed aroma and distinctive flavour.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Whatsapp logo