Flowers That You Can Eat Are Plenty; Here's All You Need To Know About Them

Flowers can be used in many different ways. They can help in decoration or can be gifted to someone as a bouquet. But did you know that we can also eat them? Flowers give flavours and also health benefits to various foodstuffs.

Flowers like roses, Hibiscus, and many others provide us with health benefits, which is why their powders can be used in making jams and baking cakes. To know more interesting use of flowers, have a look at list of the flowers that are edible :

5 flowers that you can eat

Hibiscus flower

Hibiscus powders are used to make teas and soups. These powders will also help in cold and digestion. The flower can also be used in Jam and baking cakes, muffins, and bread by just drying out the flower and storing it for a while.

For tea powder, you can dry the flower and pour boiling water in it and keep it for around five to six minutes. Add sweetener as you desire.

Roses

Roses can help in making Gulkand. First, wash and dry the rose petals. Put the petals in a ceramic jar and add a layer of granulated sugar and keep alternating the jar. Later, close the jar and keep it for seven hours in the sun. After 4 weeks of waiting, Gulkand will be ready to use.

Basil flowers

Put fresh basil flowers in a jar and put some red or white vinegar. Infuse for a week and you can use the liquid in juice or as salad dressing.

Roselle flower

Roselle can help you make jams and crushes. It also helps prevent cough, cold, and aids in treating heartburns. You can boil four cups of Roselle petals in water. Add sugar and cook till it gets thicker. Add a tablespoon of lemon juice and a little salt and the concoction is ready to use.

