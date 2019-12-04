Virat Kohli And Co. Have Fun Flight To Hyderabad Ahead Of The First T20 Against Windies

As the Indian team gears up for the series against West Indies, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a picture with batsman KL Rahul and all-rounder Shivam Dube on Tuesday. The T20I series between India and West Indies is slated to take place on December 6 in Hyderabad.

The second T20 is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram following the final game in Mumbai on December 11. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match One-Day International series. A little while after Virat's post, KL Rahul also tweeted a picture with India captain and the young all-rounder.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced 15-member squads for T20I and ODIs on November 21. Virat Kohli returned to India's T20I squad after being rested for the series against Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami were also included in the squad for the T20I series.

READ: Manchester United 'a closed chapter', says Mourinho ahead of Old Trafford return

READ: Rohit Sharma 'The Hitman' turns into Superman in latest Instagram post, fans left in awe

IND vs WI: Venues swapped for 1st and 3rd T20I

India was scheduled to play West Indies in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 6. The Mumbai police expressed their inability to provide security for that day. As a result, the MCA sought to reach out to the BCCI for the best solution to be decided upon.

It is believed that former Indian captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin played an important role in the swap of venues. Had the former captain not agreed, the MCA were set to lose the match. “The BCCI have agreed to swap the dates of the Mumbai (December 6) and Hyderabad (December 11) games. We were able to carry out the swap after HCA President Mohammed Azharuddin agreed,” as per a senior Mumbai Cricket Association

READ: BD-U23 vs MLD Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

READ: Under-fire young Pakistan bowlers will get better with time, says Waqar Younis