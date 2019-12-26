Food Festivals In India That Should Not Be Missed If You Are A Foodie

Food festivals are the equivalent of amusement parks for foodies. With a range of food varieties to pick from, it is truly a paradise for food lovers. Owing to its diverse culture and traditions, India also has a wide variety of cuisines. Practically speaking, it may not seem possible to travel the entire country or the world to try out different foods, that is when the food festivals come in the picture. They provide a one-stop destination where one can try a variety of delicacies from around the globe. Here are a few food festivals from the country that should be missed.

Food festivals in India that should not be missed

Bhukkad Flea

Held in January every year, this festival takes place at Corona Garden, Bandra West. This place happens to be a unique meeting ground for foodies who gather around from the entire city of Mumbai. This fest is exclusively held for home chefs, start-ups, small eateries, street vendors, and women entrepreneurs. With the added advantage of live music, one can try 100s of different types of food dishes here.

Itsy Bitsy Food Festival

This festival is held in February every year at Highstreet Phoenix, Lower Parel. This is the country's first zero-wastage food festival. Over 30 food stations are set up at this fest including some of the most famous eateries of Mumbai that serve bite-sized portions of regular dishes. Post the festival, all the non-reusable material from each stall is donated to the Roti Bank team and Robin Hood Army.

Foodistan

Foodistan is a part of a massive food festival called the 10 Heads Festival. It is actually a constellation of 10 different festivals created by 10 handpicked curators. From high-end restaurants to quirky street stalls, everyone comes together to serve the crowd at this festival. It is held every year in October at NH-8, Gurugram.

Palate Fest

This fest is held at Nehru Park in Delhi every year in February. It is a popular festival in the city that lasts for 3 days. It brings together a variety of restaurants, kitchens, and street stalls from the capital city. There is also a smaller version of the fest which is held called Palate Fest Mini that is joined by the Delhites in huge numbers.

Grub Fest

Held in March every year, this fest happens in three cities, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi. Along with culinary workshops, organic food markets, live music, this fest also has a mini arena for food trucks to gather called the Grub Mile. To add a cherry on the top, they also screen entertaining films about food.

