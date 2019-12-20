Local Food In Kolkata: Kathi Roll To Chhanar Jilipi; Where To Enjoy The Delicious Dishes

Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal is famous for its colonial architecture, exquisite art galleries and stunning cultural celebration of festivals. Located in the eastern part of India, Kolkata is reportedly the third-most populous metropolitan city of India. If you are planning a trip to the city of joy- Kolkata, you must savour these local food in Kolkata to relish on the authentic flavours of the city. Have a look at the dishes.

(Image Source: Calcutta Instagrammers' Instagram)

Local street food dishes to try In Kolkata

Momos

Momos are one of the most popular food items available on the streets of Kolkata. Momos were originally discovered in Tibet. Reportedly, there are many food joints in Kolkata that have retained the authentic Tibetian flavours in their momos, have a look at them.

Popular joints in Kolkata to try momos:

Momo I Am, Salt Lake City

Denzong Kitchen, Multiple locations

Shim Shim, Bright Street

Momo Gully, Suburban Hospital Road

(Image Source: Momo I am's Instagram)

Kathi Roll

The locals' favourite dish, Kathi Roll was discovered at the Nizam's Restaurants, located in Dharmatala area of Kolkata. At the start, Kathi Roll was only popular amongst the locals, but with time the popular local food item has migrated to all metropolitan cities. Kathi Roll, which is a scrumptious piece of flatbread can be savoured at these food joints:

Nizam's, Dharmatala

Kusum Rolls, Park Street

Hot Kathi Roll, Taltala

Jabbrr Afghani, Salt Lake Area

(Image Source: Kolkata Food Lovers' Instagram)

Chhanar Jilipi

Chhanar Jilipi is the Kolkata-version of Northindian sweet dish, Jalebi. The dish, that translates to 'cottage cheese jalebi', is said to be one of the tastiest food items available on the street of Kolkata. If you have a sweet tooth and wish to taste the Kolkata-style Jalebi, head on to these popular food joints in Kolkata.

Mouchak, College Street

Desher Khabar, Kalighat

Putiram Sweets, College Street

(Image Source: Aryani Banerjee's Instagram)

