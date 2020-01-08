Explore And Experience These Food Festivals In Mumbai To Satiate Your Taste Buds

Food is equal to happiness, and people spend a lot of hard work to prepare some authentic dishes of special food items. For many of us, food is that comfort and happiness, that nothing else can fulfil. Delicious food not only satiates your taste buds and fills your stomach, but it also has the power to make you feel blissful. Nowadays, experimenting with food and tasting different food from different places is very popular among youngsters to experience the culture if new places.

This practice of trying out various food can be experienced by food festivals that allow you to taste the best delicacies of a place. Food festivals is that place where one can interact with many foodies and identify more about the place where the food originated. So, here is a list of some upcoming food festivals in Mumbai that one should never miss out-

Explore and experience these food festivals in Mumbai

Kashmiri Festival

This food festival takes place at Shikara in Sanpada, which is located in Navi Mumbai. Kashmiri food is heavy, full of various spices, and oily. You will get to experience here the authentic taste of the Kashmiri food that will treat you with relishing delicacies of Kashmir.

When: January 19 to January 21, 7:30 pm onwards

Where: Plot No.3, Sector-24, Mumbai Pune Road, Opp Sanpada Railway Station, Turbhe Village, Navi Mumbai

Biryani Festival

Head towards the Amanzi Sky Deck + Bar, located in Bandra, to have some scrumptious biryanis. One cannot afford to miss out on this biryani festival, which is one of the most popular foods in India. This place offers eight different types of biryanis, including the Malabari prawn biryani, Kumbha Matar biryani, Paneer makhani biryani, Lucknowi gosht biryani, Hyderabadi chicken biryani, and others.

When: 26th January to 28th January, 7 pm onwards

Where: Sky Deck & Bar, 164, Hill Road, Near Holy Family Hospital, Bandra West, Mumbai

Hyderabadi food festival

Hyderabad, which is also termed as the city of Nawabs, is also rich for its delicious food delicacies. If you are craving and looking for a magnificent cooking experience to explore the taste of the city in Mumbai, visit 'The Park', located in CBD Belapur. Here you will get some specially curated royal treats called Daawat-E-Nizaam.

When: January 19 & January, from 7.30 pm to 11 pm

Where: Nirmaladevi Marg, No. 1, Sector 10, Cbd Belapur, Navi Mumbai

