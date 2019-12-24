Mumbai: Best Tandoori Places Which Will Satisfy The Foodie In You

Tandoori Chicken is a chicken dish prepared by roasting chicken. The chicken is first marinated in spices and yoghurt. Later it is roasted in a tandoor which is a cylindrical clay oven. The dish originated from the Indian subcontinent and is popular in many parts especially Mumbai. Here are a few places in Mumbai where one can go to enjoy the dish.

Jai Jawan, Bandra, Mumbai

Jai Jawan is the best place to have chicken tandoori in Bandra. The outlet is one of the best Tandoori Chicken in Mumbai and has been serving the dish for a long time. The place serves this famous eatery with green chutney, sliced onion and a wedge of lime. The place is located opposite National College, next to Chappal Market, Linking Raod, Bandra West, Mumbai. The average cost of the chicken is just Rs 380 which is exclusive of taxes.

Singh Saab, Chembur, Mumbai

Singh Saab is one of the busiest restaurants in Chembur and is even packed on a rainy night in Mumbai. The people who visit the place always praise their quality. The tandoori chicken is perfectly spiced with the right amount of char on it. The place has two outlets one in Chembur and the other in Kharghar. Singh Saab is located on the ground floor, Swami Jayaramdas Shopping Complex, Near Basant Park, RC Marg, Mumbai. The minimum cost of the delicacy is just Rs. 225 without taxes.

Delhi Darbar, Colaba, Mumbai

Delhi Darbar is the best go-to place if you have just done shopping at Colaba. After a tiring day, the juicy tandoori chicken of the place will refresh everyone. Delhi Darbar is one of the best tandoori chicken places in Mumbai. The place is located at the 10/14 Holland House, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road, Near Regal Cinema, Colaba, Mumbai. The cost of the Tandoori Chicken is Rs.405.

