Natural Substitutes To Whey Protein - Lentils, Egg White And Other Natural Ingredients

Whey protein is the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese. Whey protein is commonly used for improving athletic performance and increasing strength. Although there is nothing wrong with whey protein, but they are said to be quite expensive for common people. According to a health daily Life Hack, many qualified nutritionists (or any other healthcare professionals) will most likely tell you that you are better off having a well-balanced diet. Here are some of the natural alternatives to whey protein you can try.

Fat-Free Greek Yoghurt

Fat-free Greek yoghurt is a delicious natural substitute for whey protein. It is reportedly also an excellent source of protein. You can consume fat-free Greek yoghurt after a work-out or as a tasty dessert before you go to bed. And the best thing is, it is fairly cheap as well.

Lentils

Lentils are an amazing natural substitute to whey protein, especially for vegans and vegetarians. According to Mike Rousell PhD, one cup of cooked lentils consists of 18g of protein. Lentils can be cooked in several forms for lunch or dinner.

Brown rice protein

Brown rice protein has nearly 25 grams of protein per scoop. There are often concerns that rice protein will contain many carbohydrates due to its source. However, it contains only two grams of carbohydrates per tablespoon and is also fat-free.

Egg white protein powder

Egg white protein powder is remarkably bioavailable. This means that it’s extremely easy for our muscles to absorb. According to nutrition consultant Mike Roussell, PhD, it is also naturally free of fat and carbs. This makes it a strangely pure form of protein delivery.

Goat Milk

Milk is one of the best natural ingredients for gaining protein. But several lactose-intolerants cannot consume it. However, most people with lactose intolerance can handle goat protein. However, consult a doctor before any such consumption.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image Source - Unsplash by Dan Gold