Face Yoga Benefits That One Should Know Before Trying Out This New Exercise

Yoga is a form of exercise practised by ancient sadhus of India to keep their mind and body healthy and fit. There are several postures in yoga that have picked up among the masses recently. There's a form of yoga that needs to be done with the help muscles in your face called face yoga. Here is how you can do these exercises and what are the different benefits that are involved in the process.

A guide to Face Yoga: How to do it and what benefits and results to expect

A youthful, fresh and glowing skin is what everybody wants and wishes to achieve. People do several things such as makeup and cosmetics, consult beauty experts and dermatologists too, to get that fabulous skin. The way we look or the way we age depends heavily on what a person eats or how a person exercises.

One does not necessarily have to opt for going to the gym or go on rigorous diets for good skin. Face yoga can help attain healthier skin. The correct exercises keep wrinkles away around the eyes and lip area, fill up hollow cheeks and also minimise other signs of ageing.

These exercises majorly focus on strengthening and building up underlying muscles in key areas such as cheeks, jawline, neck, eyelids and eyebrows. Face yoga may not take more than 5-10 minutes of one’s day and can be done anywhere be it at the office or at home watching the TV.

Follow the steps below:

Start by taking a few deep breaths as it is important to switch off from the stress of daily life.

Release your eyebrows and temple muscles easily and repeat this 2-3 times.

Smiling and pouting is a major step and repeat this 3-5 times.

Stretch your eyes horizontally and vertically using your hands and fingers.

For under-eye wrinkle, take your index finger and dab around the circle of your eyes and repeat this 3-5 times.

