Does Drinking Turmeric Tea Helps In Losing Weight? Know Here

Turmeric has long been touted as a superfood, due to its compound curcumin that is known to have health-promoting properties. Turmeric is used in dried or fresh form in cooking, cosmetics and traditional medicines. It has numerous bioactive compounds that endow several medicinal benefits to this spice. Other compounds that are present in turmeric are volatile oils, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, linolenic acids, proteins, carbohydrates, fibres, and more. Not only does turmeric help in keeping your body healthy, but it also helps in losing weight. A cupful of turmeric tea is the answer to your weight-loss woes. Read ahead to know more-

Does Turmeric tea help in weight loss?

Anti-inflammatory properties

Inflammation is directly associated with obesity or excessive fat deposition in the body. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory spice item that helps reduce inflammation and associated oxidative stress. Thus, turmeric is useful in losing weight.

Prevents metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is another prevalent risk factor linked to obesity. Fat accumulation around the abdomen causes metabolic changes that cause metabolic syndrome. Turmeric helps reduce the risk of cholesterol, triglyceride levels and blood sugar levels that act against the condition.

Helps increase bile production

Regular consumption of turmeric tea helps increase the bile production present in the stomach. It is a digestive juice that helps in emulsifying fat and its metabolism. This process makes this spice a great way to lose weight.

Helps regulate blood sugar levels

Turmeric tea helps regulate sugar levels and prevent insulin resistance. As a result, excess fat is not retained in your body. Therefore, the drink helps you loose weight.

Great for digestion

A good digestive system is the key to lose weight. Turmeric tea helps relieve stomach disorders like gas, bloating. It further improves bowel movements that help you lose weight.

Disclaimer

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.