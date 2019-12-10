Food: Various Types Of Bread And Their Benefits - Which One Is Your Favourite?

Bread is mostly eaten for breakfast or suppers. Bread is made out of the whole and sprouted grains which contain essential nutrients, proteins, vitamins, minerals and fibre. It is reported that brown bread is healthier than white bread. They also contain carbohydrates which are a great source of energy. Here’s a list of 5 different types of bread which are loaded with different nutrients.

Types of bread and their benefits

Brown bread

Brown bread is made of wholewheat grain which is a good source of fibre. They are more nutritious than white bread. Brown bread has more fibres, vitamin, B6, magnesium, folic acid, zinc, copper and manganese. It is reported white bread have low fibre and has a greater amount of calcium compound.

Oats bread

Oats are rich in nutrients and have antioxidants which can lower cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar control. Making bread out of oats will help you lose weight. While making oat bread, you can add dry fruits and fruits to make you bread tastier.

White bread

White bread is filled with calcium and four medium slices of white bread provide 30 per cent of daily intake of calcium which we need every day, to maintain healthy bones and teeth. White bread is easily available in the market and is little cheaper than brown bread.

Walnut bread

Walnut bread is an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids which help in boosting your immunity. Walnuts have amino acids that offer multiple vascular benefits to people who suffer from heart diseases. Walnut bread can be mostly eaten by people who are at an increased risk of heart disease.

Pita bread

Pita bread is a type of bread which is mostly eaten in the east. This moist and light type of flatbread could be made out of both refined as well as wheat flour. They are low in calories and are rich in protein and carbohydrates. They also contain vitamin B, selenium and manganese that work as antioxidants.

