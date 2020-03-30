Vitamin E Foods That Are Naturally Rich And Easily Available In The Market

As per health experts, Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps in protecting your cells from getting damaged. This nutrient is reported to occur naturally in many foods items. It is also stated that Vitamin E is soluble fat which helps your body in storing the exact nutrients needed. As per a study, Vitamin E is an important vitamin that is required for the smooth functioning of many organs in one’s body. Here’s taking a look at four foods that are naturally rich in Vitamin E.

Broccoli

Broccoli is said to be a member of the cabbage family According to health experts, Broccoli is said to be a great source of protein and highly rich in vitamin E. It is also one of the best detox foods. Broccoli is mainly served as a side dish and one needs to make sure that they cook the broccoli at low temperature.

Spinach

According to health reports, Spinach is said to be one of the healthiest vegetables that one can consume. Spinach is reported to have several vitamins and minerals which also includes vitamin E. One can eat spinach raw or toss it and add it to a salad.

Avocados

According to a study, avocado is known to be rich in fiber, loaded with carotenoids, low in carbohydrates. It is also said that one avocado contains 20% of the daily intake of vitamin E. One can enjoy avocados in several ways such as mash it and apply it on a toast along with eggs, or by adding it in a salad.

Peanuts

According to reports, peanuts are said to be a great source of Vitamin E, only ¼ cup of peanuts is enough to give you the required amount of Vitamin E. You can have peanuts by just munching on it as an evening snack or by adding some peanut butter to your breakfast.

