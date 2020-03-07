Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Natural Food To Consume To Make Up For The Deficiency

Our body cannot absorb all the nutrients from food and that is why we need micronutrients like iron, cobalt, chromium, copper, iodine, manganese, biotin, vitamin B12 and various other vitamins. The only way to consume these vitamins is by having a multivitamin. They also help you to boost the immune system.

Among all the vitamins, one of the most known vitamins is Vitamin B12. The vitamin is known to keep the blood cells healthy and also helps in making DNA. Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause various symptoms like weakness and tiredness. To treat these Vitamin B12 symptoms, here are some of the natural food to eat to make up for Vitamin B12 deficiency.

How to get Vitamin B12 naturally

Foods like eggs and meat will help you get the right amount Vitamin B12 that your body needs. Usually, more of non-veg food consists of a higher amount of Vitamin B12. But if you are a vegetarian, there are various fruits and vegetables that contain Vitamin B12.

Vitamin B12 foods for vegetarians

Foods like cereals, milk, rice, nutritional yeast, energy bars, almonds and many more contain Vitamin B12. They all are natural foods for Vitamin B12. These foods also make your skin healthy. In fact, there are also various natural Vitamin B12 gummies and shakes that you can consume at home. Fruits like apple and banana are also Vitamin B12 rich fruits that you can consume. Foods like spinach and cauliflower contain less amount of Vitamin B12 but they are few of the Vitamin B12 vegetables.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare professionals with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.