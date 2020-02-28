Fruits And Veggies That Have More Vitamin C Than An Orange; Check It Out

One of the essential vitamins that our body requires is Vitamin C. According to health reports, Vitamin C helps enhance the immunity of the body, prevents eyesight problems, skin problems, cardio problems and more. Contrary to popular belief, this essential Vitamin is not found in oranges only; there are many food items that can deliver more vitamin C than what one orange can provide. Here are some vitamin C foods that provide the nutrient as easily as oranges.

Vitamin C benefits in Guava

According to multiple health reports, guava is one of vitamin C foods with an outstanding fruit that is rich in Vitamin C. USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reports suggest that guava, which is between 90 to 120 grams provide enough Vitamin C that one requires for the body. Guavas are easily available in India and thus can be made a part of your daily diet.

Vitamin C benefits in Strawberries

Strawberries are a good source of anti-oxidants. Strawberries have Vitamin C as well. They are also cholesterol and calorie-free. This fruit is native to India and easily available in markets.

Vitamin C benefits in Kiwi

According to health reports, Kiwi contains more Vitamin C than an orange. It is a good source of energy as well and helps improve the level of haemoglobin if one has a deficiency. Kiwi can be a good source for antioxidants and fibre as well. Vitamin C foods like Kiwi is seasonal but available in department stores.

Vitamin C benefits in Broccoli

Broccolis are other vitamin C foods that have more Vitamin C than oranges. It’s good for immunity as well as helps in better digestion. Broccoli also reduces chronic stress level, blood sugar and cholesterol.

Vitamin C benefits in Bell Peppers

According to reports, a medium-sized bell pepper has more Vitamin C than an orange. The vegetable is rich in folate and potassium. The former is a must for improving cardio health and the latter is good for a variety of functions like digestion, movement and more.

