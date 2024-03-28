×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Foods That Can Help Naturally Reduce The Risk Of Bacterial Infections

Super foods such as tumeric and ginger can help the you combat and fight bacterial and fungi led infections. Here's how you can include them in your diet.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Superfoods
Superfoods | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The focus on combating inflammation through diet has gained significant momentum. Consuming anti-inflammatory foods is not only pivotal in reducing the risk of chronic diseases but also plays a crucial role in bolstering the immune system against infections. Incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, omega-3-rich fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and potent spices like turmeric and ginger can supply the body with essential antioxidants and nutrients. Here are some superfoods to include in your diet for an heightened immune system. 

Garlic

Garlic, revered for its allicin content, holds potent antimicrobial properties, making it a timeless remedy against bacterial, fungal, and viral infections. Integrating raw garlic or incorporating it into dishes can significantly enhance the immune system's defence mechanisms.

Ginger

Ginger, known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial qualities, contains gingerol and shogaol. These compounds are effective in inhibiting the proliferation of pathogens. Enjoying ginger tea or adding fresh ginger to meals can offer infection relief and immune support.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Turmeric

Turmeric's active component, curcumin, is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capabilities. Its ability to combat a spectrum of infections makes it a valuable addition to curries, soups, or as golden milk, aiding in inflammation reduction and infection resistance.

Honey

For centuries, honey has served as a natural infection remedy due to its antimicrobial attributes, including hydrogen peroxide and antioxidants. Utilising raw honey in warm beverages or directly can aid in bacterial eradication and provide throat soothing benefits.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Yogurt's probiotics support gut health and enhance immune function by maintaining beneficial gut flora balance, crucial for warding off infections and reinforcing immunity. Regular consumption of probiotic-rich yogurt can fortify the body's defences, especially against digestive infections.

Citrus fruits 

Rich in vitamin C, citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits play a vital role in immune enhancement. Vitamin C promotes the production of infection-fighting white blood cells, making regular citrus consumption key to a stronger immune system and reduced infection impact.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tammannah Bhatia

Tamannaah In White

a few seconds ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

a minute ago
Alaya F

Alaya F Dons Casuals

a minute ago
Neha Dhupia

Neha In Golden Outfit

2 minutes ago
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa, Ali At Airport

3 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

4 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Yellow Suit

5 minutes ago
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.

Chennai Building Collapse

5 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

5 minutes ago
Wildlife Species With The Best Camouflaging Abilities

Animals That Camouflage

5 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

6 minutes ago
Beans

Green Beans In India

8 minutes ago
As of March 28, at least 143 people have died as a result of the concert hall attack in Moscow.

Moscow Concert Attack

8 minutes ago
Man Detained With Liquor Bottle Outside Court When Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal

9 minutes ago
Experience The Magic Of These Kashmiri Lakes

Lakes In Kashmir

9 minutes ago
Penn Badgley

Penn On Parenthood

12 minutes ago
Nuts

Memory Boosting Foods

13 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News11 hours ago

  2. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World13 hours ago

  4. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo