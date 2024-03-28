Advertisement

The focus on combating inflammation through diet has gained significant momentum. Consuming anti-inflammatory foods is not only pivotal in reducing the risk of chronic diseases but also plays a crucial role in bolstering the immune system against infections. Incorporating a variety of fruits, vegetables, omega-3-rich fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and potent spices like turmeric and ginger can supply the body with essential antioxidants and nutrients. Here are some superfoods to include in your diet for an heightened immune system.

Garlic

Garlic, revered for its allicin content, holds potent antimicrobial properties, making it a timeless remedy against bacterial, fungal, and viral infections. Integrating raw garlic or incorporating it into dishes can significantly enhance the immune system's defence mechanisms.

Ginger

Ginger, known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial qualities, contains gingerol and shogaol. These compounds are effective in inhibiting the proliferation of pathogens. Enjoying ginger tea or adding fresh ginger to meals can offer infection relief and immune support.

Image credit: Unsplash

Turmeric

Turmeric's active component, curcumin, is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capabilities. Its ability to combat a spectrum of infections makes it a valuable addition to curries, soups, or as golden milk, aiding in inflammation reduction and infection resistance.

Honey

For centuries, honey has served as a natural infection remedy due to its antimicrobial attributes, including hydrogen peroxide and antioxidants. Utilising raw honey in warm beverages or directly can aid in bacterial eradication and provide throat soothing benefits.

Image credit: Unsplash

Yogurt's probiotics support gut health and enhance immune function by maintaining beneficial gut flora balance, crucial for warding off infections and reinforcing immunity. Regular consumption of probiotic-rich yogurt can fortify the body's defences, especially against digestive infections.

Citrus fruits

Rich in vitamin C, citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits play a vital role in immune enhancement. Vitamin C promotes the production of infection-fighting white blood cells, making regular citrus consumption key to a stronger immune system and reduced infection impact.