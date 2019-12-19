The Debate
Freakshakes: A List Of The Best Freakshake Places In Mumbai

Food

Freakshakes during the Christmas season is one of the perfect ways to set your vibe right. Read on to find some of the best freakshake places in Mumbai

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai
Freakshakes

Freakshakes have recently become the best go-to option when searching for that loaded sugar. There are various places that offer some great freakshakes across the globe. When it comes to the city of dreams, there are numerous places one can go to find some crazy freakshakes. People in Mumbai love trying something new that gives them a kick. There are so many freakshakes places in Mumbai that will win your heart. Listed below are the best freakshakes places in Mumbai:

READ:Oreo Freakshake: Three Easy Steps To Prepare This Delightful Beverage

Best Freakshakes in Mumbai

READ:Freakshakes Are Best Found In These Quirky Restaurants In New Delhi | Check Them Out

1) 145 Cafe and Bar

This is one of the best places in Mumbai when looking for some crazy freakshakes, drinks, food and great music. This place is perfect for day and night. With their chic decor and great ambiance, this place is a must-visit. The freakshakes here are loaded with cream, chocolates and so much more. Some other great dishes to try include loaded nachos, pasta, and desserts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 145 (@145cafeandbar) on

2) Coffee by DiBella

This is another great place all the way from Australia that is great with their crazy freakshakes. They have multiple outlets in the city. This petite cafe is known for their waffles, coffee, and freakshakes. It is also a great place to hangout otherwise and has some great conversations over cups of coffee.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coffee By Di Bella Ⓡ (@coffeebydibella) on

3) Tea Villa Cafe

This is another great place in the city that offers some of the best freakshakes in Mumbai. The cafe has quirky decor pieces and serves some great dishes. Their unique plating styles are also another reason to come here. Their Nutella freakshake is a must-try drink here. 

READ:Mumbai Food: Checkout Some Of The Best Deep Fried Oreos In Mumbai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tea Villa Cafe (@teavillacafe) on

 

Published:
COMMENT
