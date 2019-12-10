Mumbai Food: Checkout Some Of The Best Deep Fried Oreos In Mumbai

The bustling city of Mumbai has some great desserts to offer. From Churros, Pancakes, Waffles, Ice creams to cakes and now deep-fried Oreos too, this city only brims with new desserts every now and then. Many people may be unaware of this delicious dessert called the deep-fried Oreos. It is simply delicious Oreos which are dipped in batter and deep-fried. They can be served with different toppings like Nutella or simply served with no toppings. These mini goodies filled with richness are now available at several places in Mumbai. Listed below are some great places serving Deep-Fried Oreos in Mumbai.

Best places for Deep Fried Oreos in Mumbai

1) Howra Burger

This great cafe serving some hot and delicious burgers is not just known for their trending burgers but also for their Deep Fried Oreos. They make this dessert with great skill and serve it with Nutella. This dessert is very different and has the crunch and sweetness with the right balance. They also have a variety of other toppings that one can choose from.

2) Fries By The Way

This cute eatery in Charni Road serves some great hot and sweet Deep-Fried Oreos. This place serves some great fries. Their Masala fries, cheese masala fries, schezwan, and pizza fries are among the best dishes to try. They also have a Jain fries menu and serve some great milkshakes. They recently introduced Deep-Fried Oreos and are doing great with this dish too.

3) Lord Of The Drinks

This great restaurant and bar is known for its drinks, food, and decor. The cocktails, mocktails, pizza, fries, nachos, pasta, and butterbeer are among the specialty and a must-try. They have several outlets in the city. They also have Asia’s Longest Island Bar at the Lower Parel outlet.

