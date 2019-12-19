Freakshakes Are Best Found In These Quirky Restaurants In New Delhi | Check Them Out

Freakshakes are a true delight offering a fulfilling experience after every sip of it. These desserts have a huge fan following among many individuals. Apart from the delightful taste, freak shakes look quirky and creative as per the methods used by the chef. New Delhi has many cafes, restaurants and bars which offer a lot of variety in freakshakes. Here are some of the many places one can visit in Delhi to enjoy these fantastic shakes.

Morellos

Morellos is amongst the most favourite places for locals to grab a cooling beverage. Their menu is filled with a distinct variety of loaded shakes, smoothies, milkshakes, caffeine chillers, and iced teas. A visitor gets to choose from flavours like - Brownie Points, Tres Leche, Bubble Gum, Oreo Cookie Overload, Mango Mania and more. This delightful place is located in Gurgaon and is open from 10 am to 10 pm.

AMPM Cafe & Bar

AMPM Cafe and Bar is the whole and sole known for its diverse variety of delicious Freak Shakes which are appealing to the taste buds of freakshakes lovers. However, this place does not allow children from the age below 18 years. Designed with eye-pleasing interiors, this cafe in Gurugram is open from 11 am to 12 am.

AnnaMaya - Andaz Delhi

AnnaMaya has a grand interior where it holds a spacious seating. This place in Aerocity is open 24/ 7 for its customers. The menu of this incredible place has a massive offering of 'The Monster Shakes' and it comes in several varieties of freak shakes with many toppings such as doughnuts, candies, cheesecakes, red velvet, waffles and many more.

Shake Eat Up

Shake Eat Up is amongst those delicious places where a person can find some of the city's best dessert options. It is located in Netaji Subhash Place metro station. This place offers more than ten options ranging from Butterscotch Crush, Chocolate Brownie to Kit-Kat, and more giving out an absolutely fulfilling experience. It is open from 11 am to 9 pm.

