Mumbai: Here's A List Of Restaurants Serving City's Tastiest Shawarmas

Shawarma is a Lebanese dish of thinly minced meat like chicken, beef, goat, lamb, and sometimes turkey rolled into a piece of flatbread, also known as pita bread. The bread is prepared with chickpeas and is usually baked. The roll is stuffed with sides like hummus, tahini, pickles, vegetables, and sometimes even french fries. Getting a hand on some authentic and tasty shawarmas might not be difficult in Mumbai. Read more about some restaurants that serve the tastiest shawarmas.

I grabbed you. You were hot.

Share with you someone? Possible not.

As i unwrapped the tin foil which was carefully coiled;

I could see your wheatish face,

I took a bite-there came the glaze.

Mayonnaise, spices and roasted chicken,

It felt like the worth of my riyals..#Shawarma pic.twitter.com/rTrUPHL2FO — Kiki ا (@UrbanXpat) November 16, 2019

Also Read | U2 Concert Mumbai | All You Need To Know About The Joshua Tree Tour

Best shawarma-serving restaurants in Mumbai

Yalla Yalla

This franchise has three outlets in Mumbai and has certainly earned the top spot for serving delectable Lebanese food. The franchise serves a huge variety of dishes but their shawarma takes it all away. The restaurant is also famous for its special Fitr and Cottage Cheese Shawarma and American Fried Chicken Shawarma.

Also Read | Mumbai: Some Of The Best Cafes To Find Fluffy Pancakes In Mumbai

Carter’s Blue

Carter’s Blue is an authentic Lebanese cuisine-serving franchise popular for its shawarmas. It has a total of seven outlets in Mumbai and as the name suggests, the one which is located at Carter Road in Bandra is the main outlet.

Also Read | Chasing 761, A Mumbai Team's Batsmen All Get 'duck-out'; Lose By 754

Hit And Run

The restaurant is very famous amongst the youngsters for its cheap prices and friendly timings. People can easily grab here a quick delicious bite in its Juhu branch till 4 in the morning. The franchise has a total of seven outlets all over Mumbai.

Also Read | Mumbai: The Best Romantic Beach-view Restaurants You Can Visit In The City

Also Read | Mumbai | Best Hot Chocolate Cafes In Mumbai You Must Visit