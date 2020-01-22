Sources Of Vitamin D In Different Food Items That Even Vegetarians Can Consume!

Vitamin D also known as the sunshine vitamin is very essential for good health. It helps your body in absorbing calcium which is important for the teeth, muscles and bones. Since Vitamin D is mostly present in animal product, it gets difficult for the vegetarians to benefit from it. But, there are a few vegetarian food products, vegetarians can consume for Vitamin D.

Good source of Vitamin D for vegetarians

Mushrooms

Certain mushrooms have a unique ability to make vitamin D when exposed to UV light. Healthline has reported that mushrooms grown in a closed environment are not exposed UV light hence they cannot produce Vitamin D. It is advised that when one goes for shopping mushrooms, look for a packet which says contains Vitamin D.

Cheese

Some type of Cheese is a natural source of Vitamin D. Cheese like Fontina, Monterey and Cheddar Cheese are rich sources of Vitamin D. Other types of cheese like cottage cheese, ricotta or cream cheese do not contain Vitamin D.

Fortified foods

Milk, especially cow’s milk is the richest source of Vitamin D. Having a glass of milk every day is a great way to consume Vitamin D. Non-dairy beverages like soy, rice, oat, almond milk or orange juice also contain small amounts of Vitamin D. Some dairy and non-dairy yogurt are filled with Vitamin D, which is even good for the skin and hair. Cereals like oatmeal or other ready to eat cereals when combined with milk can work as the daily dose of Vitamin for a vegetarian.

Margarine, not butter, is a good source of Vitamin D. there are many brands that add this nutrient to margarine, so ideally you should check the ingredients before buying it. Fruits like apples and oranges too naturally contain Vitamin D. Apart from this, exposing yourself to sunlight can naturally be a good source of Vitamin D.