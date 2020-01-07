Gajar Halwa Tart Recipe That Is Easy To Make And Will Impress Your Guests

Gajar Ka Halwa is a very popular dessert and is mostly enjoyed by everyone and people at all ages enjoy this dessert. The carrot is a winter vegetable and is eaten abundantly during the season so to make it more interesting Gajar Halwa serves as an amazing dessert item for this winter. But to add more to the taste, learn how to make Gajar Halwa with a twist.

How to make Gajar Halwa Tart?

Ingredients for Tart

1 tsp Salt

3 tbsp Butter

Water for kneading

Ingredients for Gajar Halwa

2kg Carrots

1 & 1/2 litre Milk

1/2 cup Ghee

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Khoya

1/4 tsp Cardamom powder

1/4 cup Almonds

1/4 cup Pistachio

1/4 cup Cashew

2 tbsp Oil

Recipe for Tart Step by Step

In a bowl add flour, salt, butter and mix well. Add water gradually and knead normal consistency dough. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Then roll out the dough and cut it with cutter according to the tart mould. Grease the tart with butter and place dough in it. Prick it with the help of a fork. Bake them in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes at 180 degrees. Tarts are ready.

Recipe for Gajar Ka Halwa

In a pan add grated carrots and milk and bring it to boil. Then mix on a low medium flame. Carrots will cook in the milk and the milk starts to reduce and evaporate. Now cook on high flame until milk dries out and keep stirring. Then add sugar, ghee, cardamom powder and give it a mix. Keep stirring and cook on a high flame for 8-10 minutes then add khoya and mix well. Halwa is ready. In a separate pan heat oil and roast dry fruits in it for 2 to 3 minutes. Serve halwa in prepared tarts and sprinkle dry fruits on top. Your Gajar ka halwa in tarts are ready to serve

Approximate preparation time required is 20 to 30 minutes and cooking time required is 35 to 40 minutes. This recipe will serve about 5 to 6 people.

