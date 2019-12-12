Easy Gingerbread Recipe: Here Is How To Make Christmas Gingerbread At Home

Any holiday celebrated in December is incomplete without the scent of gingerbread. It is basically a richly spiced cookie, teeming with ginger, cloves, and cinnamon which just perfumes your house from the moment you begin mixing the dough. But it is not easy to make gingerbread because a wrong recipe or a few missteps can make the dish hard or, worse, bland! So here is a gingerbread recipe that is not only incredibly flavorful but also easy to handle.

How to make Gingerbread at home?

Ingredients to make Gingerbread

2 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

3 tsp. ginger

1 tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. allspice

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/2 Sticks unsalted butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3/4 cup molasses

1 cup hot water

How to cook gingerbread?

You will need a preheated oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and before putting the dough in the oven grease loaf pan with cooking spray. Take a large bowl and add combine flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, allspice and salt. With an electric mixer, beat butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy and add beaten eggs and vanilla extract. Take a smaller bowl and whisk molasses and hot water until combined. Stir into the egg mixture and finally stir flour mixture into the egg mixture, forming the dough. Take the batter and pour it into the loaf pan, not filling it up to the brim. Bake for approximately 55-60 minutes. Let the gingerbread cool for 20 minutes before removing from pan and an additional 30 minutes. Finish off your cake with a great glaze.

