Pizza is a comfort food that originated in Italy, but people in different countries have adopted it as their own. It is a universally loved dish, and comes in various styles that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Each type boasts its own distinctive characteristics, from crust thickness to cooking methods. If you are a foodie, who loves gorging on pizza, here are some varieties you can try.

Deep dish pizza

Originating from Chicago, deep-dish pizza is a hearty and indulgent option. The crust is thick and buttery, resembling more of a pie than a traditional pizza. The layers typically include cheese, toppings, and a generous amount of chunky tomato sauce, creating a delectable and satisfying culinary experience. Known for its substantial nature, deep-dish pizza is a comfort food favorite.

Wood-fired pizza

Wood-fired pizza, often associated with artisanal and gourmet establishments, is crafted in a wood-burning oven. The high heat from the wood-fired oven results in a thin, crispy crust with slightly charred edges. The toppings range from classic Margherita with fresh mozzarella and basil to inventive combinations like prosciutto and arugula. Wood-fired pizza captures the essence of simplicity and high-quality ingredients.

Neapolitan pizza

Hailing from Naples, Italy, Neapolitan pizza is a classic that adheres to specific traditions. Its thin, soft, and chewy crust is made from simple ingredients – flour, water, salt, and yeast. Topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, and a drizzle of olive oil, Neapolitan pizza emphasizes the purity of flavors. Cooked at high temperatures in a wood-burning oven, it achieves the perfect balance of crispiness and tenderness.

New York-style slice pizza

Synonymous with grabbing a quick, satisfying slice on the go, New York style pizza is an iconic part of the city's culinary landscape. The crust is thin and foldable, making it easy to enjoy while walking or standing. Typically larger than individual slices from other regions, a New York slice can be topped with a variety of ingredients. Its hallmark is the classic fold, allowing for an efficient and delicious dining experience.