Grab The Best Cookies This Festive Season At These Places In Mumbai

Christmas is around the corner and the metropolitan city Mumbai has already started the preparation to celebrate the occasion. Apart from receiving gifts, the festival is also popular for offering a wide range of snacks. Cookies, cake, and pastries are most loved among others. Here is the list of places in Mumbai you can check out to get the best Christmas cookies this year:

Koffee Works – Christmas Special: Santa Shake

Koffee Works was founded by Ishanee Haware, who also comes from the 13th generation of a family that owns one of the largest coffee plantations in India. The cafe also serves delicious pastries, cakes, macaroons and chocolates from its bakery. Their Christmas special menu includes Santa shake, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Spiced Hot Chocolate, Spiced Latte, Current Cooler, Winter Surprise Cooler and Nutella Brownie Crumble, among others.

Where: The Koffee Works, Diamond Garden, Next to Work Hei, Chembur (Also available at their Vashi outlet).

Contact: 87933 31112

Grand Hyatt – Try handcrafted cookies

Their Christmas special menu has plum cakes, handcrafted cookies, chocolate Santa Claus, gingerbread and more. They are generally packaged by the Gourmet Store. You can also indulge in festive treats, food and beverage offerings.

Where: Bandra Kurla Complex, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East

Contact: 7045950135

House of Cookies - Gourmet Cookies

House of Cookies delivers a wide range of fresh and hot cookies. Nutella Sea Salt, Peanut Butter and Snickerdoodle, among others, are in the must-try list. The packaging of the bakery is also loved by many of its customers.

Where: Vivek, 59, N S Rd Number 8, Hatkesh Society, Juhu

Contact No: 9167366770

