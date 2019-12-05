Christmas Delicacy: End Your Evening With Delicious Plum Cake. Check Out The Recipe Here

Plum cake is commonly served around the globe, including India, around the holiday season. You may serve it as a dessert after dinner. Christmas Plum cakes are made with dried fruits like grapes, raisins or prunes or with fresh fruits. It totally depends on one's taste. A lot of people prefer adding rum or brandy in the cake as well. Here is a quick and delicious recipe for preparing this Christmas recipe-
Delicious Plum cake recipe
Read: Butter Chicken Recipe: Here Is Quick And Easy Recipe For The Dish
Ingredients needed for plum cake
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 cup figs chopped
- 1 cup dried apricots chopped
- 1/2cup dried ginger chopped
- Half cup candied orange peel chopped
- Three-Fourth cup Brandy
- 225 gms butter melted
- 380 gms flour
- 1.5 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- Half tsp ground ginger
- Half tsp ground cloves
- Half tsp salt
- 300 gms breakfast sugar
- 150 gms packed brown sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tbsp molasses
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup toasted walnuts
- Half cup apricot jam
- Half cup warm water
Read: What Is Threaded Paneer And A Simple Recipe To Make It At Home
Follow these directions to bake a perfect plum cake
- Stir dried fruit, candied ginger, orange peel, and brandy together. Keep them overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Butter two loaf tins of 9/5 inches. Fill them with butter paper
- Place dry ingredients like flour, baking powder, salt, and spices into a pan
- Mix butter and sugar in a mixer until they are smooth. Mix the eggs with molasses and vanilla one at a time. Gradually add the dry mixture of flour.
- Mix well until smooth.
- Add the mixture of fruit and walnuts.
- Divide the two tins of the batter. Bake until the tester comes out clean. Remove from the oven and add more liquor to the top.
- Remove and put on a rack that is wired.
- Heat the jam and water till smooth and glaze the top of the warmed cake.
Read: Paneer Recipes In An Indian-Chinese Style That Anybody Can Try At Home
Read: Gatte Ka Pulao: Here Is The Recipe To Cook This Delicious Rajasthani Dish At Home