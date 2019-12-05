Christmas Delicacy: End Your Evening With Delicious Plum Cake. Check Out The Recipe Here

Plum cake is commonly served around the globe, including India, around the holiday season. You may serve it as a dessert after dinner. Christmas Plum cakes are made with dried fruits like grapes, raisins or prunes or with fresh fruits. It totally depends on one's taste. A lot of people prefer adding rum or brandy in the cake as well. Here is a quick and delicious recipe for preparing this Christmas recipe-

Delicious Plum cake recipe

Ingredients needed for plum cake

1 cup raisins

1 cup figs chopped

1 cup dried apricots chopped

1/2cup dried ginger chopped

Half cup candied orange peel chopped

Three-Fourth cup Brandy

225 gms butter melted

380 gms flour

1.5 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Half tsp ground ginger

Half tsp ground cloves

Half tsp salt

300 gms breakfast sugar

150 gms packed brown sugar

4 large eggs

2 tbsp molasses

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 cup toasted walnuts

Half cup apricot jam

Half cup warm water

Follow these directions to bake a perfect plum cake

Stir dried fruit, candied ginger, orange peel, and brandy together. Keep them overnight.

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Butter two loaf tins of 9/5 inches. Fill them with butter paper

Place dry ingredients like flour, baking powder, salt, and spices into a pan

Mix butter and sugar in a mixer until they are smooth. Mix the eggs with molasses and vanilla one at a time. Gradually add the dry mixture of flour.

Mix well until smooth.

Add the mixture of fruit and walnuts.

Divide the two tins of the batter. Bake until the tester comes out clean. Remove from the oven and add more liquor to the top.

Remove and put on a rack that is wired.

Heat the jam and water till smooth and glaze the top of the warmed cake.

