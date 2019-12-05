Savoury Cookie Recipes For Christmas To Add Some Extra Taste To Your Holidays

We all love the Christmas holidays for the cosy, sweet-smelling memories along with the chance to spend time with family during the winters. One of the reasons why people love Christmas is because they get to eat various baked sweets and savouries along with a turkey dinner. Here we have brought to you the recipes for savoury cookies instead of sweet cookies for a change. These cookies are easy to hog on and very efficient snacks for all times. Check out the recipes that even your kids and can prepare with you on the account of Christmas.

Savoury cookies recipe

Thyme and Cheddar Cheese Cookies

Butter is the main ingredient for making savoury cookies. But don't worry about the fats in the butter, here is a solution will cut down on carbs and include no sugar in this recipe. These cookies prove to be extremely addictive due to its flavours plus the dough can be made well ahead of time as this cookie dough has a shelf life of one month when stored in the freezer and it will also last for about a week when stored in the fridge.

Recipe: Take a bowl and mix butter, cheddar cheese, black pepper powder and thyme. After mixing them well, add the flour and make a dough out of the whole mixture and shape it in a log form. Wrap up the dough and refrigerate for half an hour. Before baking thaw out the dough until it reaches the room temperature. Bake the cookies at 180 degrees Celcius for about 12-14 minutes to get a crispy cookie and for 9 minutes if you want a cheesy cookie.

Sage and onion cookie

Ingredients: 1 chopped onion, few sage leaves (chopped), salt, pepper powder, olive oil, a cup of unsalted butter, a cup of all-purpose flour and 2 tbsp of castor sugar.

Recipe: Take a pan, add a dash of oil, and saute chopped onion with a pinch of salt. Once cooked, add chopped sage and peppercorns and saute for a while before removing the pan from the heat. In a bowl add butter and sugar and whisk the contents until the mix seems light, then gradually add the flour along with the salt. Make a dough out of the mix now and add the cooled sage and onion at this stage. Wrap your dough in plastic and refrigerate for half an hour. Till then, preheat the oven at 350 F and prep your baking tray with parchment paper. Now take the dough out of the fridge and roll it to a 1/4-inch or 1/8-inch thickness sheet. Now take out the holiday cutters of your choice and cut out your cookie shapes. Bake the cookie cut-outs till 10 minutes and then take it out of the oven on a wire rack.

