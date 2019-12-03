Gujarati Sev Tamatar Recipe; Here Is How You Can Cook It To Impress Your Family

Gujarat is home to a lot of different types of cuisines. From the desert of Rann at one end to the lush greenery around the Narmada, it has it all. It also has long stretches of unspoiled coastline and an endless supply of fish. But due to the cultural restriction, the majority of the state is vegetarian. We can find many Jain’s and Hindus who believe in not having meat. Food in Gujarat is sweeter compared to its spicey eating neighbouring states like Maharashtra. In this part of this cuisine, Gujarati’s have made a lot of variety of dishes. One of them is sev tamatar ki sabzi. Let's see how it is made.

Read| Jackie Shroff Reveals The Poster Of His Gujarati Debut Film 'Ventilator'

To make this dish

You will need 6-10 minutes to prepare for making the dish. Then it takes about 16-20 minutes for cooking. This will serve 4 people. It is one of the easiest dishes to make and has a sweet and sour taste.

Here are the ingredients required to make Sev Tameta ki sabzi

Sev 1/2 cup + to sprinkle

Tomatoes finely chopped 1 cup

Oil 2 tablespoons

Mustard seeds 1 teaspoon

Green chilli finely chopped 1

Ginger finely chopped 1/2 teaspoon

Garlic finely chopped 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder 1/4 teaspoon

Red chilli powder 1/2 teaspoon

Coriander powder 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Fresh coriander leaves finely chopped 1 tablespoon

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

Read| Diwali 2019: Gujarati Desserts That Are Perfect For This Diwali

How to make the dish:

Take a non-stick pan and add oil to it. Start to heat the oil and then add mustard seeds till the seeds start to splutter. Then add green chillies, ginger, and garlic, mix and paste well. Then add salt according to taste. Then add tomatoes and mix well. After this add turmeric powder, chilli powder, salt, and coriander powder mix well and cook till tomatoes turn soft and pulpy. Later add sugar and to the dish and mix well. To make the dish to get its texture and cook properly add some water to the mix and cover the lid. Let is cook for 3-4 minutes. The mix is ready to add coriander leaves and sev and to the mix and stir well. Sprinkle some sev on top, garnish with a coriander sprig and serve hot with chapattis.

Read|Must-have: Here Is A List Of Best Gujarati Dishes One Should Try Out

Read| Dal Dhokli: Simple Recipe To Make This Delicious Gujarati Dish At Home